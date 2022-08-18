On Trump and his voters, Fox News host Laura Ingraham errs

Fox News host Laura Ingraham recently said Americans might be ready “to turn the page” on President Trump as he decides whether to run for president a third time.

Ingraham said the following during an appearance on Lisa Boothe’s podcast.

"The country I think is so exhausted. They’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump.”

The mainstream media, which is a mouthpiece for the Democrats, carried this news with glee, claiming that Ingraham was turning on Trump.

This is the sort of news that the Democrats dream of – a prominent conservative commentator claiming that people are sick of Trump. The hope is that someday everyone abandons Trump.

They have been running a campaign against Donald Trump since Donald Trump began his political career seven years ago, when he descended from the Trump Tower escalator to announce that he was running for president,

When Trump won the election in 2016, they claimed it was because he colluded with the Russians. There was no specificity on how the votes were altered, but instead, there was an unrelenting cacophony of baseless allegations.

The noise caused some Republicans and even Trump’s cabinet members to unwillingly accept that the Russians had meddled in the elections.

The noise also caused the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Following an almost two-year probe, Mueller found no proof of collusion yet purposefully worded his report ambiguously to allow the cloud of doubt to prevail.

Next, the Democrat-controlled House impeached Trump on allegations that he withheld military aid to Ukraine to compel Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into then-Vice President Joe Biden. Trump would have been right to ask Ukrainians to investigate if Biden, who could be president, was compromised by adversarial foreign powers. There was no proof of any wrongdoing.

The House impeached Trump again for "incitement of insurrection" against the U.S. government and "lawless action at the Capitol." Once again, there was no proof of any wrongdoing.

Next was the Stalinist January 6 congressional probe and media trial, which continues to this day. Like the Mueller probe, the committee is populated exclusively with Trump-haters. Trump’s attorneys are not allowed to cross-question witnesses.

To sum it up, since the day Trump became president, or perhaps a bit before and after, he has always been a target of the government via probes, impeachment, raids, and even surveillance.

During the Mueller probe and the first impeachment, the media frequently carried information from unnamed sources to claim that the walls were closing in on Trump and that perhaps the 25th Amendment would be applied to force Trump out of office.

For the second impeachment and the January 6 trial, they are not only hoping to prevent Trump from running again in 2024, but also to send him to jail for the rest of his life.

There also were numerous other bogus allegations.

Some allegations were meant to make Trump appears bigoted, disorderly, senile, and ignorant, while other allegations were meant to make him appear like an evil criminal mastermind.

The primary goal of all probes, impeachments, and allegations was to tarnish Trump and drive a wedge between Trump and his supporters.

Yet they failed.

Trump ended up getting 10 million more votes in 2020 than 2016, despite their campaign and Democrat rigging.

If Trump was indeed guilty of any these alleged crimes, the ironclad proof would have been leaked to the media. The media would have gleefully carried it around the clock as they beat drums of victory and celebrations.

The fact that the Democrats and their media allies still rely on unnamed sources and unverified claims proves that all of this is completely baseless.

Back to Laura Ingraham’s remarks.

Had Ingraham been an inexperienced commentator who erroneously and naively believed that the other side is fair, her comments would be forgiven.

But Ingraham has been in politics and the media since the '80s, she was a speechwriter for Reagan.

Surely, she knows who the Democrats really are.

Did Ingraham forget how the Democrats attacked Reagan rather savagely when he was president. baselessly calling him senile, compromised, and corrupt?

Did Ingraham forget how the Democrats despised George H. W. Bush and openly sided with Bill Clinton during their presidential race in 1992?

Did Ingraham forget how the Democrats claimed that Al Gore had won the 2000 presidential elections and that George W. Bush was an illegitimate president?

Did Ingraham forget how they compared Dick Cheney to Darth Vader and how they portrayed George W Bush as a vacuous, bigoted, sexist, mass murderer?

Did Ingraham forget how John McCain was called a senile bigot and his adopted daughter from Bangladesh became the target of a nasty Democrat whisper campaign that he had fathered a black child out of wedlock?

Did Ingraham forget how the Democrat twisted Romney's innocuous remarks to characterize him as sexist, heartless, and money-minded?

McCain became a hero once he attacked Trump, he attained legendary status when he allowed his funeral to become an anti-Trump event. Romney and even Bush are now treated with respect because they attacked Trump.

What does Laura think will happen if Trump is replaced by this mythical candidate “who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump”?

Ingraham must understand that the attacks are not against individuals but anybody who dares to challenge them.

Even if by some miracle the current Democrat favorite and useful idiot Liz Cheney wins the GOP nomination, she will be attacked with all the usual pejorative epithets.

The reason all Democrats and some Republicans despise Trump and torment him with gratuitous investigations is that he has challenged the status quo. Trump had pledged to dismantle the ecosystem that has made them rich and powerful.

How should one react when your representative or leader or a loved one is needlessly persecuted?

You strengthen your support for the persecuted. To claim to be exhausted by the relentless battles is to in some way accept the narrative of the persecutor. It is the equivalent of victim-blaming.

The fact that Trump managed to raise millions of dollars after the raids on his Mar-a-Lago home, proves that the people know very well what is going on and are standing by their leader.

Ingraham must understand that the attacks against Trump were largely due to what he stands for. What enrages the Democrats further is that Trump appears to be impervious to their attacks. He gleefully derides and mocks them on various occasions. They were accustomed to Republicans suffering in silence.

The Democrat Washington Establishment and the Deep State were never going to willingly surrender and allow the swamp to be drained. The battle was always going to be prolonged, messy, and dirty. In fact, the vicious battles and relentless pushback from Washington are proof that Trump still stands for what is right.

Laura Ingraham must understand that the only way to stop ‘constant battles’ is to surrender before the Democrats and accept anything their desire without even a smidgen of doubt or question.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0