But he is not a girl….

Common sense prevailed in Alabama. A man pretending to be a woman was rejected by a sorority because a man is not a woman. Here is the story:

A transgender woman was rejected by all University of Alabama sororities during their student recruitment process, according to social media posts from the student. Grant Sikes, a biological male, wrote on Instagram that he was denied entry to all of the sororities on campus. There are nearly 20 campus chapters. "Unfortunately, this chapter is closed. This recruitment journey is over for me," Sikes wrote. "Being dropped from my last house this morning during primary recruitment at the University of Alabama doesn’t come as a surprise considering out of the almost 20 chapters – I was dropped by every single one except 2 before day 1."

Well, welcome to the real world, young woman. Women in sororities don't want to hang around with a man in the privacy of their dorms or sorority houses. They will marry a man someday if they want to live with someone of the other sex. For now, they want girls around!

Cheers for the girls.

Transgenders should be treated with respect like everyone else. However, society should not support the lie that gender is something you choose or select. Furthermore, young women in a university have every right to promote their values and sharing the bathroom with a man dressed up a girl is not one of them.

Good news for a change.

