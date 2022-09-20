Charlamagne tha God gives props to some unexpected politicians

Charlamagne tha God, a well-known talk-show personality, was the person to whom Biden said, “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” Despite that offensive line, Charlamagne (aka Lenard Larry McKelvey) sneak endorsed Biden by ostensibly endorsing Kamala. The Democrat party was always going to win. However, yesterday, not only did Charlamagne applaud governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for their clever immigration strategy, but he also broadly attacked Democrats for their racism.

It’s no secret that Charlamagne does not like Biden, and that dislike doesn’t stem solely from Biden’s famously racist remark to him. He disliked Biden before then, labeling him in 2019 as someone who “suffers from old White male entitlement.” During the 2020 campaign, Charlamagne, who totally accepts the narrative that there is deep and systemic racism against Blacks in America, attacked Biden for being “one of the people on the front line when it came to the war on drugs and mass incarceration.”

Image: Charlamagne tha God. Twitter screen grab.

But, as noted above, when the ballot was in front of him, Charlamagne’s doubts vanished, and he ticked off the box for the Democrat candidate. That American Blacks had thrived economically under Trump was irrelevant. Republicans bad; Democrats good.

Biden, however, has been really bad for Blacks. Most obviously, his policies have flattened the economy, which affects everyone. Just as Trump’s rising tide lifted all boats, Biden’s “swirling around the drain” economy is drowning people.

The real problem, though, is the border. Thanks to 60 years of non-stop Democrat interference with American Blacks (welfare, the soft bigotry of low expectations in both schools and offices, the non-stop attacks on faith, disarming law-abiding citizens, and revolving door criminal justice), Americans Blacks have been unable to climb out of the valley of low wage jobs. In this, they differ from Asian, African, and Caribbean migrants who come here with nothing and often don’t speak the language, yet they still thrive. That’s because, unlike American Blacks, they’re not being smothered to death by the Democrat party’s malevolent “love.”

When millions of illegal aliens pour into America, they’re not competing with college-educated Whites (i.e., doctors, lawyers, mid-level office managers) for jobs. They’re competing with gardeners, construction workers, childcare providers, food preparation workers, home and office cleaners, etc. They’re also competing for low-income housing, and their children are filling up chairs in already poorly-run classrooms. And again, thanks to how Democrat policies have held Blacks back socially and economically, it’s Blacks who bear the brunt of this immigration onslaught.

That reality may explain why Charlamagne tha God, after expressing real admiration for governors Abbott and DeSantis (the Martha’s Vineyard stunt, he says, was “genius”), then states the obvious: what the stunt did was reveal “the hypocrisy of the Democrats, which is they don’t want immigrants here, either.”

CHARLAMAGNE: DeSantis is "GENIUS" for Exposing Democrats by Sending Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard pic.twitter.com/pTyNNuNQRS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 19, 2022

Do I detect a note of disenchantment there? I may be reading too much into it, but I think that when he says immigrants, everyone understands that he means non-White immigrants.

On one level, Charlamagne’s wrong about Democrats not wanting immigrants. They desperately want immigrants; they just don’t want those immigrants (none of whom are White) living anywhere near them. They want them as cheap labor doing their gardens, cleaning their homes, and watching their children, and they want them as reliable Democrat voters. As far as Democrats are concerned, as long as the immigrants aren’t straight out of Venezuela’s jails, they’re more tractable and reliable than American Blacks.

However, while he’s factually wrong along the margins, at the very heart of the matter Charlamagne is correct that, at bottom, White liberals are the same as they’ve been for sixty years. “Some of my best friends are Black,” they’ll say, but it takes only a little inquiry to learn that the best friend is the maid who comes daily and chitchats while cleaning the White person’s mess.

It’s high time that Blacks take a good hard look at Democrats and their agenda, separate from the endlessly repeated accusations about Republicans and conservatives being racist. What Blacks might discover is that Republicans and conservatives value the individual regardless of skin color and deeply desire an America in which everyone has the chance to thrive.