Venezuela is not sending is its best people

Last week, Monica Showalter wrote about her suspicion that Venezuela is taking a page out of Cuba’s book and emptying its prisons, with instructions to the departing prisoners to head for America. On Sunday, Sara Carter published a post confirming that a DHS intelligence report has been warning the Border Patrol to be on the lookout for violent criminals in Venezuela’s caravans (although how they’re supposed to identify them must remain a mystery).

On Thursday, Monica wrote:

The Venezuelans as a migrant group seem to have many criminals in their ranks, which appears to be a reflection of the massive crime in their own country. While some Venezuelans indeed may qualify for asylum, these people should not even been allowed in the country under Biden's catch-and-release policy. Releasing the slums of Caracas onto the people of Florida is a crime in itself. The violence seen coming from this group is striking — it reminds me of the Marielito criminal onslaught that plagued Florida when Cuban dictator Fidel Castro emptied out his prisons and mental asylums in 1980, and a huge wave of criminals were foisted onto the U.S.

Monica explained that the government eventually put all the Cubans into detention centers to separate honest wheat from criminal chaff. “The Venezuelans,” she wrote, “face no such brakes under the Biden administration, and Biden himself is exerting no pressure on Venezuela to take the criminals among them back, which is what past presidents have done when Castro acted out.”

Image: Venezuelan criminals (aka your new neighbors). YouTube screen grab.

It turns out that Monica’s instincts were spot-on. Carter states as fact, not speculation, that Venezuela is unloading its prison population onto America:

An internal DHS intelligence report reveals that the Department of Homeland Security has information warning Border Patrol agents to be on the lookout for violent criminals entering the United States illegally from Venezuela among the illegal migrant caravans, according information first obtained by Breitbart news and sources interviewed by SaraACarter.com. These violent inmates were allegedly released from prison early, pushed to join caravans heading to the United States, according to DHS sources that spoke to SaraACarter.com.

Carter, like Monica, was not surprised to learn that Venezuela is shunting its violent prison population to America:

It is no surprise that this is happening. On my recent trip to Central America, a number of senior level officials, to include Guatemalan President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei, warned that among the migrants fleeing to the United States were many criminals and possible prisoners that appeared to have been released early from nations like Venezuela.

This Reason video gives you some insight into the kinds of prisoners heading our way thanks to Biden’s open border:

In 2015, Donald Trump already understood that, for many Latin American countries, America was a perfect safety valve, not just for impoverished people who could be relied upon to remit their earnings to their home country (that is, not benefitting the American economy in which they worked), but also for criminals. As he said,

The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else’s problems. Thank you. It’s true, and these are the best and the finest. When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense. They’re sending us not the right people. It’s coming from more than Mexico. It’s coming from all over South and Latin America, and it’s coming probably— probably— from the Middle East. But we don’t know. Because we have no protection and we have no competence, we don’t know what’s happening. And it’s got to stop and it’s got to stop fast.

Trump tried valiantly to stop the flow of illegal aliens but, from the moment he walked into the White House, the Deep State (including GOP quislings) worked hard to stop him. Now, criminals are pouring into our country faster than ever before—even as the Democrats continue to demonize law enforcement.

Venezuela itself provides an example of how quickly a country can go from prosperity to eating rats. Maybe the good people among the Venezuelan horde freely crossing our borders thanks to Biden’s lawless regime have brought with them some tasty recipes for rats and zoo animals. It looks like we’ll need them.