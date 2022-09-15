Ron DeSantis cranks it to 11: Florida governor flies Biden's border surgers to Martha's Vineyard

If Texas's governor can bus a few thousand denizens from Joe Biden's border surge into the sanctuary cities of New York and Washington, why can't Florida's governor go one better and start flying them to tony Martha's Vineyard in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts?

Turns out he has, and now Martha's Vineyard gets to be the border state.

According to Breitbart News:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is responsible for the two planes full of illegal immigrants that landed at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to Fox News. Approximately 48 migrants landed at Martha's Vineyard Airport Wednesday afternoon, the Vineyard Gazette reported. Although the Gazette reported the migrants came from Texas, DeSantis took credit for sending the migrants. "Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha's Vineyard today were part of the state's relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," Desantis communications director Taryn Fenske told Fox News. "States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden administration's open border policies," Fenske said.

It's a fitting response, given the elites' hypocrisy, being all for the entry of illegal aliens to other people's states, while advocating for this arrangement from their isolated and exclusive redoubts.

Already Texas governor Greg Abbott's busing of migrants has prompted complaints from the mayors of the two metropolises that have been on the receiving end of the Biden migrant surge, based on his busings.

Now that the migrants are going to the actual bedroom and vacation communities of the elites, the howls should go through the roof.

Illegal migration, it turns out, has costs, huge economic ones, not just to the migrants themselves, who pay tens of thousands of dollars to Mexico's notorious cartels as illicit admission fees for a dangerous entry into the U.S. They also burden taxpayers. A recent study from the Federation for Immigration Reform (FAIR) found that each illegal migrant costs U.S. taxpayers upwards of $9,000 per year, with the current border surge since Joe Biden took office running up the taxpayer tab of $20.4 billion per year. The bulk of those costs are from those citizens who live in unguarded border states.

It gets worse when one calculates the societal cost of crime and disorder. (The FAIR study already includes the cost of increased policing.) Increasingly, we are seeing crime rising and heinous crimes committed by the participants in the current border surge. A recent Venezuelan migrant went berserk in New York City, prompting the city to blame the police officer who attempted to stop him. In California, another illegal alien from Venezuela beheaded the mother of his children with a sword. The Venezuelans as a migrant group seem to have many criminals in their ranks, which appears to be a reflection of the massive crime in their own country. While some Venezuelans indeed may qualify for asylum, these people should not even been allowed in the country under Biden's catch-and-release policy. Releasing the slums of Caracas onto the people of Florida is a crime in itself. The violence seen coming from this group is striking — it reminds me of the Marielito criminal onslaught that plagued Florida when Cuban dictator Fidel Castro emptied out his prisons and mental asylums in 1980, and a huge wave of criminals were foisted onto the U.S.

Back then, Marielitos were eventually placed in special detention facilities until they could be sorted out in order to protect the public. That was simple use of law and order. The Venezuelans face no such brakes under the Biden administration, and Biden himself is exerting no pressure on Venezuela to take the criminals among them back, which is what past presidents have done when Castro acted out. Venezuela is actually refusing to take back any nationals from its country and suffering no consequences for it, even though that would seem to be the commonsense thing for a president who observes law and order, if not his own polling numbers, to do.

Well, now Martha's Vineyard can take a few thousand illegal migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere via Florida and see what that does to their property values.

What we have here is a studied pressure move to take the costs of illegal immigration to the supporters of illegal immigration to show them what states such as Florida have experienced and paid. Maybe it will get their attention.

