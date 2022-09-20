Even if President Trump runs, there’s no guarantee he gets the nomination

In December of 1776, General Washington and his small army were retreating back across New York, New Jersey, and into Pennsylvania. They were hungry, cold, and so lacking in necessities that many men were barefoot in freezing temperatures.

Why were they there? Because just five and a half months earlier, the Declaration of Independence had been signed. These men believed in those self-evident truths so much, they were willing to die for them — as Nathan Hale said, his only regret was that he had “but one life to lose for his country.”

As much as we might want to, we can’t ignore the fact that there’s still a massive faction of anti-American and anti-Trump operatives cozily nestled under the cover of the Big Top of the Republican circus. This is the very reason I argue against Big Tent politics, and demand ideological purity that adheres to the Constitution — we cannot act as cowards then claim it was only in the name of civility.

We’ve got Lindsey Graham, who just introduced “pro-life” legislation, but in reality the move would codify abortion into federal law so long as the murders took place before the 15th week of the child’s life; and then there’s Laura Ingraham, who recently showed her hand when she said:

The country I think is so exhausted. They’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump.

Truly, the Swamp runs deep.

I know it’s easy to set our sights on the Democrats and the left (I do it all the time), because there’s no doubt they’re given over to demonic agendas — abortion, the “transgendering” of precious children, Orwellian “boot-stamping” oppression, the list goes on and on.

However, Trojan Horses have ushered those forces through our city gates. Baby murder isn’t limited to the psychopaths with a “D” next to their name, but is creeping into the Republican Party now too; and prominent “conservatives” continue to turn on the very man who, under tremendous pressure and persecution, faithfully served.

In this context, we must consider the reality that even if President Trump chooses to run in 2024, and despite the fact that the people would unite behind him (his rallies continue to be electric), the people aren’t the ones who select the presidential nominee — Republican Party delegates do.

We as conservatives are notorious for our flat-footed posture, stumbling backwards trying to catch ourselves as the left (both inside and outside the Republican Party) assaults us over, and over again.

How stupid can we be?

Under the façade of orchestrated drama between elected Republicans and Democrats, there is one cohesive force working to undermine American values and sovereignty, and destroy freedom — and these are the same forces still active against President Trump.

It’s a guarantee, some of those forces are, or will be, Republican Party delegates to the 2024 national convention in Milwaukee. We must be proactive, and utilize this time to ensure we have the delegates for a Trump victory, if he chooses to run.

As Ingraham noted, we are exhausted, but we will not give in.

During the time Washington and the Continental Army retreated, the outlook for independence appeared hopeless. But then, a young man named Thomas Paine wrote a profound essay, which opened with this:

THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its good; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.

Washington was so moved by this essay, he had it read to his impoverished men on December 23rd, 1776, just two days before they would secure a decisive victory against mercenaries for the British empire.

It’s not hard to imagine the adversity they faced, because there’s not much difference between tyranny then, and tyranny now. Just as it wasn’t easily conquered then, it won’t be easily conquered now — but it can be done, and Mr. Trump is no summer soldier, and no sunshine patriot.

Image: Spc. Ayla Seidel, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.