Biden turns Border Patrol into migrant doorman service

Has the Border Patrol gone from a guardian of America's borders to a valet service for illegals?

Sure looks like it, given what Fox News's Bill Melugin and Adam Shaw observed in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday:

Border Patrol agents on Wednesday opened a gate that had previously been locked by members of the Texas National Guard, in order to allow a number of illegal immigrants deeper into the United States. Fox News witnessed members of the guard close and lock the gate, which is situated on private property and had previously been open, to deny entry to migrants who had crossed illegally and were expecting to be allowed into the U.S. The illegal immigrants were then seen standing outside the gate waiting to be allowed in, with the Texas National Guard watching on. A short time later, Border Patrol agents appeared with a key and opened the door, allowing the migrants to get through and be processed into the U.S. immigration system.

Melugin, who's covered the border for years, tweeted that he'd never seen such a specter before.

NEW: For the first time, we witnessed the TX National Guard close & lock a gate on private property at a major crossing area in Eagle Pass, denying entry to migrants who just crossed illegally & expected to be let in. Border Patrol then came w/ a key & let them in for processing. pic.twitter.com/S1fZaTJnEi — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 17, 2022

The Border Patrol is literally unlocking gates to allow unvetted people with absolutely no authorization to be here into the interior of the country, which begins by opening a previously locked gate to bring them onto someone's private land, like some hotel doorman giving the best in customer service. Ostensibly, the justification is that each and every one of them is applying for asylum, but very few actually qualify. So they're just letting them in. Melugin noted that he'd never seen this before, but obviously it's happened before, because the migrants, or more accurately, the human smuggling rackets that profit from illegal immigrants, knew that if they dropped their human cargo off to wait at the gate, the Border Patrol would come along to unlock it for them and escort them on in.

That's a step further than just the current reading of the border situation, which is that the Border Patrol has been ordered to focus on just "processing" migrants instead of enforcing the border. Agents who have attempted to enforce the U.S. border, as per their mission and U.S. law, have been severely punished, as happened in the case of the mounted Border Patrol agents falsely accused of using "whips" on incoming Haitian migrants.

It's also in sync with a recent report last June, reported by the New York Times in what amounted to a buried lede, that the Border Patrol, or someone connected with the Department of Homeland Security, had been recruiting would-be illegal migrants of certain profiles, such as single moms, at Mexican shelters to let into the country without papers. I wrote about that here.

The news comes shortly after a report that some 2.2 million foreigners without authorization have crossed into the U.S. illegally in just this fiscal year alone, breaking all U.S. illegal migration records, bringing the total number of illegal aliens who've entered this country to 4.9 million for the entirety of Joe Biden's term, which is a historic record. The 4.9 million figure is greater than the median population of more than half of U.S. states, and all but about one or two U.S. cities.

It's astonishing stuff, given the nominal statements by Biden's Homeland Security director, Alejandro Mayorkas, that the border "is secure," as well as his and various other Biden administration officials' wan admonitions to migrants not come to the U.S. illegally.

Why would anyone pay attention to that supposed warning when the Biden Border Patrol is actually opening locked gates to let them on in?

Migrants are no different from other human beings in that they watch more closely what someone does than what someone says. The lies, it turns out, are not for their consumption, but to gaslight the American public that they actually care about the border.

The hard fact with this border doorman incident, is that they don't. They're unlocking the gates to bring them all in.

