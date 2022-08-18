Does Trump have the political savvy to succeed in a second term?

Perhaps it is Donald J. Trump's strong point, but the fact that there is nothing subtle about him also leads me to conclude that nuance-wise, he is definitely challenged.

I am not among Kevin McCarthy's staunchest supporters, but he acted appropriately, I believe, refusing to participate in Pelosi's kangaroo charade after she vetoed his choices of Reps. Banks and Jordan to the panel. I was, therefore, surprised to learn that the former president took the House GOP leader to task for not going along with her approved GOP turncoats to the puppet panel. The former president should have known better and realized that no good would come from a panel composed solely of Pelosi puppets anxious to provide the propaganda context for indicting the former president, leading to a Stalinist-type show trial in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Now, in the wake (pun definitely intended) of Liz Cheney's massive defeat by Harriet Hageman in the Wyoming Republican primary for the state's at-large House seat, comes the former president to call for the dissolution of the Pelosi puppet panel.

How would dissolution of the panel underscore its illegitimacy, in light of Pelosi's rejection of Mr. McCarthy's appointments to the committee? As if the Democrats, panting at the thought that the Mar-a-Lago raid, will soon have the former president defending an indictment in federal court, would declare: "We've smeared the former president enough; on to victory in the midterms."

The former president would have done better to pause and consider: a thorough hearing by House Republicans in the majority, next January, will have the impact of beating the Democrats' propaganda swords into smithereens, if not plowshares, and have an immense bearing on MAGA morale.

Victor Davis Hanson remarked, in a recent piece at American Greatness, that the former president really had no control over the federal government. It takes a Republican Machiavellian to control a bureaucracy hostile to a conservative populist. But to be a Republican Machiavellian, one needs more than a dollop of subtlety. One cannot be challenged nuance-wise and be a Republican Machiavellian.

That is not to say that the former president has no political insight. He would never have reached the White House lacking political saychel. Mr. Trump is still to be preferred as the 47th president over any Democrat. Should he realize that it will take a Republican Machiavellian to drain the swamp, including the restructuring of the entire Intelligence Community, he will understand that he is not the person to defeat the Deep State and revive our spirit of liberty.

That is to say, either the former president will choose a running mate with responsibility to drain the swamp, or he will endorse this person as the Republican presidential nominee for 2024 — and may God grant that Republicans with spines hold House and Senate majorities leading into the 2024 presidential campaign. (And no media-moderated debates ever again.)

Image: Ninian Reid via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).