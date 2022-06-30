The big picture reason the left is violent about Roe’s demise

We know that abortion is a sacrament in the leftist religion of Secular Humanism. Even so, there is a deeper reason their reaction to the Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade has been so vehement: The Dobbs decision sets a new precedent that sees power withdrawn from the federal government and returned to the states as set forth in the United States Constitution.

And that is fatal to leftist plans for national authoritarian control. Regardless of all the protesters’ and talking heads’ histrionics—all of whom are just Marx’s “useful idiots” having been cultivated in our educational system for this purpose—the real danger to the left is this turnabout in the power structure. Returning to federated law-making, which sees each state set its own guidelines, is fatal to their goals.

In studying the Big Picture, the key thing to remember about it is that every tiny issue is important. For the left, it’s all interrelated and nothing is “stand-alone.”

Marxism is the tool globalists have used effectively to roll up control of western countries into a top-down governing structure. One big path is through the courts—legislating from the bench—and Roe is a supreme 49-year-old example of a judicial grab taking constitutional powers away from the states. This approach is the antithesis of the Constitution’s design, which sets out a bottom-up democratic republic power structure that the Founders specifically intended to prevent the top-down power domination that is the current American political system.

Historically, Marx saw class as the struggle to be pushed; that is, the proletariat against the bourgeois, the have-nots against the haves. That struggle no longer works due to our economic growth, so Marxist techniques now focus on group identity and fomenting hatred and division between those groups.

While the current divisive struggle the globalists have fomented is mainly race-based, the pro-life versus pro-choice fight adds to this disharmony. Combat between the groups is the key tool for societal collapse.

With abortion, the leftists continue to lie by saying overturning Roe means “abortion is outlawed” (it is not), and their well-trained cadres of myrmidons immediately break into full-throated song. Bemoaning Roe’s demise also provides another path to slam Christians and conservatives as being evil; it’s a twofer in their eyes.

Stop and think about this for a moment and realize how damaging the Dobbs decision is to the left. It opens the door to further constitutional “take-backs.” Justice Thomas has already hinted that Obergefell and contraceptive rulings need to be reexamined because gave the federal government power that properly belongs to the states. The Dobbs decision provides proof that the progressives’ one-way, decades-long usurpation of power just took a major hit. And that is why they fight.

If the decision overturning Roe stands the test of time (and it will), it is the beginning of a reversal of the power structure that is currently collapsing our economy, our society, our morality, our culture, our families, and our potential future as a beacon of light and opportunity to the world. Leftists fully understand this and their frustration will make them even more dangerous in the coming months. Be on guard.

Lewis Dovland is the nom de guerre of a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.