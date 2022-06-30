Blue buying insurance to protect blue

This is interesting. Maybe the "blues" are taking the "reds" seriously. Let's check out the states of Washington and Colorado:

Less than a year ago, a GOP Senate victory in deep blue Washington state would have been unthinkable. But now, Democrats are spending millions on advertising in several once-reliable Democratic strongholds, including Washington, as Republicans build national momentum and push for new Senate pickups. There’s a similar panic in Colorado, where Tuesday’s GOP Senate primary has also drawn millions of dollars in Democratic-funded ads to boost a far-right candidate, a massive last-ditch campaign to keep a moderate Republican off the ballot this fall. Washington’s Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, meanwhile, has spent more than $1 million on television ads in recent weeks, including two attacking her Republican opponent, Tiffany Smiley, in a state President Joe Biden won by nearly 20 points.

So what's going on?

In Washington and Colorado, the Democrats may be buying some insurance against a red wave. My guess is that the Democrats are hoping that Seattle and Denver will stop the wave and preserve their jobs. Of course, they have to get the blues to turn out in the city, and that's not guaranteed in this political environment.

Also, the Democrats may be seeing what happened in South Texas, huge swings to the GOP, and realizing that the same thing could happen in their states. Remember New Jersey last November? Who saw that coming?

You buy insurance to protect yourself against risks. In this case, the risk is the angry voter who may decide that "throwing the bums out" is just what the state needs.

