When Democrats and the Satanic Temple join forces

Pro-abortion types have gone apoplectic after the Supreme Court's recent Dobbs decision. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), for example, wants the federal government to use America's national parks as ad hoc abortion mills. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) concurs.

Speaking with a Washington Post reporter, Warren recently stated: "They could put up tents, have trained personnel — and be there to help people who need it. It's time to declare a medical emergency." Put up teepees tents in our national parks for the purpose of exterminating babies, presumably using tax dollars taken from those with no choice in the matter? That is tyrannical...and ironic.

After the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was overturned, leftists responded with rage and threats, as they always do when they don't get what they want. Many called the decision "illegitimate," also an interesting choice of words, given the topic. Many more promised to "defy" the law, something they never tolerate in their political opponents.

The Satanic Temple was also appalled by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Satanists have long argued that any restriction on the killing of preborn children violates their "religious beliefs." In fact, in 2015, the Satanic Temple filed a federal lawsuit against Missouri, claiming that its state laws restricting abortion violate their "free exercise" of Satanism. Its leaders say that religious exemptions should be established and codified, under the First Amendment's religious freedom clause, to facilitate the killing of preborn children in what they call their "religious abortion ritual." In the wake of the June 24 Dobbs decision, they, too, stated their intention to circumvent any resulting restrictions on abortion — and labeled the Satanic Temple "the leading beacon of light in the battle for abortion access."

It makes sense that those who would abort their unborn children would think nothing of aborting the rule of law, central to a functional democracy though it may be. And yet, these same folks incessantly tell us how worried they are that we are close to "losing our democracy." Projection is a way to assuage one's own guilt, and Democrats are masters of the craft.

That an organization worshiping the Prince of Darkness calls itself "the leading beacon of light" in "the battle" to fight restrictions on killing the unborn should not surprise us. Given everything else that has happened in recent years, that the Democrat party is in lockstep with the Satanic Temple on this — or any other issue — should not surprise anyone, either.

