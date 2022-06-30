Here are headlines and editorials in the dishonest WaPo a day after Secret Service agents effectively called Jan. 6 witness a liar

Yesterday, the January 6 witch hunt committee had an "explosive" witness who appears to have just made up stuff about President Trump.

She must have gone to the Adam Schiff school of lying. The entire hearing is a kangaroo court. They don't show any evidence for the other side.

Here is an honest headline from Great Britain.

Here are headlines and editorial pieces printed in the dishonest Washington Post rag a day after the Secret Service said that the witness lied.

If the witness lied about the incident in the vehicle, why would anyone believe anything else she said?

Everyone should remember that most of the media is willing to spread the same misinformation that the WaPo is. The National Enquirer may be more honest.

They are so dishonest.

An honest headline would have been “Explosive Witness lies as J-6 Witch Hunt Committee Spins a Political Narrative to Destroy Trump”

Of course, the media didn't care about facts or corroborating witnesses, they just acted like it was true.

The media has a history of this garbage.

Think back to:

...the Russian collusion.

The fictional dossier paid for by Hillary and the DNC.

White Christian boys being declared racists for wearing MAGA hats.

What Trump said at Charlottesville.

The fictional 'hands up don't shoot' narrative.

Border guards whipping illegal border crossers.

That the Biden laptop was Russian disinformation (The media buries this story because it is true)

The stories of Judge Kavanagh.

That white Duke University Lacrosse players raped a girl.

That white cops routinely kill innocent black people.

The Rolling Stone fictional story of white fraternity kids raping a girl.

That the science is settled that humans and fossil fuels cause temperatures to rise and climate change. Computer model predictions are not facts. There is not one piece of scientific data from the last 150 years that shows a direct correlation between crude oil use and temperatures which have fluctuated.

The Jussie Smollett story which was widely repeated when first reported. It was obviously made up.

They rarely report on the crime and deaths at the border but during Trump's term they showed kids in cages from the Obama/Biden years and claimed they were Trump cages.

They silenced anyone who disagreed with Fauci while acting like everything he said was factual no matter how many things he intentionally or unintentionally got wrong.

The examples are endless. The media will destroy anyone who they don't want in power while hiding the truth about people like the Clintons and the Bidens. All they care about is power for leftists and pushing their agenda to destroy America. They should be embarrassed.

One target today is now Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis. Thank goodness he fights back like Trump instead of just taking it.

A USA Today writer was canned for fabricating stories but there are tons of reporters who spread the above fictional stories who remain on the job. They even get awards when they write some of this.,

It is no wonder that the media isn’t trusted since all they are is Democrat campaign workers.

Image: Daniel X. O'Neil, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 2.0