Insects on the menu for schoolchildren

During the 1960s, the scientific community conceived specious postulations regarding the environment and weather patterns, with these nascent theories eventually developing into the full-blown climate hysteria we witness today. Since then, distinguished politicians and scientists have maintained a near-perfect track record of failed predictions – AOC’s 12-year doomsday claim, the threat of overpopulation while “most countries globally have a below-replacement fertility”, and never ending claims about exhausted oil reserves. Now, they’re pushing the ‘critical’ importance of switching from cattle-based protein to insect and plant-based protein.

In July of 2021, the World Economic Forum published an article titled “Why we need to give insects the role they deserve in our food systems”. The writer concluded that insects as an alternative food supply source “could offer an environmentally friendly solution to the impending food crisis,” saying:

Insects are a credible and efficient alternative protein source requiring fewer resources than conventional breeding. Studies suggest that for the same amount of protein produced, insects, mealworms in particular, require much less land than other sources of animal proteins.

The pattern continued, and in February of this year, the Forum released another editorial – “5 reasons why eating insects could reduce climate change” – one that was officially part of the Davos Agenda. The authors fixated their attention on the need to reduce our “carbon footprint” and battle “greenhouses [sic] gas and climate change” and referred to insects as the “unsung category of sustainable and nutritious protein [emphasis added]”. (There’s that word ‘sustainable’ again.)

A research project starting this week sees the cooperation of four elementary schools in Wales – scientists will serve the participants a “conventional mince” combination of plant-based protein and the insect protein. The study is part of a move to make the United Kingdom ‘greener’, to hopefully encourage the rank and file plebeians to move away from traditional meat sources and towards insects. From the i news:

Researchers hope their findings will give clues as to how best educate [sic] children on the environmental and nutritional benefits of edible insects across the UK, and potentially overseas – and, in turn, their parents, as the world looks to help the environment by cutting meat consumption.

Klaus Schwab, president of the World Economic Forum bragged about his ability to germinate his political agenda of one-world governance and a yoke for the common man, saying “We penetrate the cabinets.” Many of the Forum members and Schwab’s Young Global Leaders are university professors, so it comes as no surprise that his agenda permeates education and plagues our children.