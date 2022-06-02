Open primaries open the door to suspiciously fraudulent victories

Ah, the good, old days when Democrats voted in Democrat primaries and Republicans voted in Republican primaries. Those registered to other parties voted for candidates who held conventions in IHOP restaurants. Not content with one-person, one-vote elections (even including the dead), Democrats used the pandemic to promote mail-in voting to ballot harvest their way to suspiciously fraudulent victories. Now, some Democrats want more dubious election results with open primaries. Currently, 22 states have open primaries that allow crossover voting. Some Democrats plan to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Writing in “When Your Vote Doesn’t Matter, Try Switching Ballots,” Jonathan Robinson and Sean Trende argue that “if your party is going to lose, you can at least have a say in how it loses.”

In places where electoral competition is lacking, primary elections by and large decide political outcomes. Voters in those places are accustomed to participating in their own party’s primaries. But often the opposite party’s primary is more competitive and more consequential. So why not strategically vote in the other party’s primary?

So, yes, Republicans can play the same game but, overall, most don’t view elections the way Vladimir Putin does. (There are definitely exceptions.)

Democrats consider it a win if all they do is take down a Trump-endorsed Republican. They were successful in Georgia, where Democrats gave two incumbent Never Trumpers, Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, resounding wins. The lying media (and we are also including Fox News) rarely offered that crossover voting had a lot to do with their wins. As Terry Paulding wrote in “We’re Witnessing a Destructive Political Machine at Work,”

Let’s look at Georgia. Stacey Abrams ran unopposed in the Democrat column. That left the door wide open to force the very unpopular Republican governor, Kemp, who had been way down in the polls, to win with a massive, coordinated Democrat voting in his favor, against Trump endorsed Perdue. The same thing happened with the secretary of state election, where the much-reviled Raffensperger handily defeated Trump-baked Hice.

So, Georgia Democrats who hate President Trump happily voted for Kemp and Raffensperger. Then in November, they will happily vote for Stacey Abrams. The question is whether disgusted Georgia MAGAs will happily sit home and give Abrams the win?

Democrats dream of duplicating Georgia’s election results in Wyoming to support the rabid Trump-hating Liz Cheney. For instance, a fanatical progressive with about 80,000 equally fanatical followers, all of whom think Joe Biden is doing a terrific job, posted on May 28:

I don’t agree with Liz Cheney on anything political. But she has earned my respect with her integrity and fight for the truth. … She needs votes. I’m just wondering if Wyoming Dems and Indies could help her. In Wyoming, you can vote in the other party’s primary. So, it’s possible we could save her. Not only would it be a shame if Liz loses, but the woman who would replace her is full-on MAGA and she’s repeating Trump’s big lie.

As much as progressives would like Cheney to win the Wyoming primary against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, it’s not going to happen. The Equality State with just one congressman has a population of fewer than 600,000 and 70 percent of its voters are registered Republicans.

Image: Ballot box (edited). Public domain.

In California, the top two (from any party) move into the general election. The Golden State has a total of 26 candidates running for governor in its June 7 primary: four Democrats, 11 Republicans, eight independents, and two Green Partiers. Gov. Gavin “Gruesome” Newsom isn’t worried about his re-election.

Rumor has it that Newsom might spend the entire campaign in front of a mirror admiring his hair since he is likely to sail into a second term. But in the general election, Republicans (34 percent) might be valuable to Democrats (63 percent) in some races where the top two candidates are both Democrats.

In Nevada, voters will decide on a complicated open primary initiative called Better Nevada Voting that would also include ranked choice. Opponents say it will make the entire process more confusing. Proponents claim the changes would engage more people in the primary and general elections. (Maybe voters in the Silver State should just cast their ballots at slot machines.)

President Trump talks about the lack of election integrity at all his rallies. At his May 7 Save America rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania:

We should have one day voting with only paper ballots and mail-in ballots accepted only from distant military service members. Distant. If they’re not in the country or people who are very, very sick should last one day. What about these elections that last 48 days where they have boxes and boxes and they’re in rooms, in storage, nobody watching over them? They’re being moved all over the place. … One day paper ballots, one day election, paper ballots like we used to have.

Mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, open primaries—it’s all a sham. In years past, the United States sent election observers to third-world countries to make sure there was election integrity. With so many Democrat shenanigans, especially in the 2020 presidential election, perhaps on November 8, 2022, third-world countries should send election observers to the United States.

Robin Itzler can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.