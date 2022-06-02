In South Carolina, a fresh new candidate -- and hopes he'll keep his promises

My wife and I live in a 55- and-older community here in South Carolina.

There is a very active Republican Party Club within our neighborhood.

One day, a neighbor of mine, who is very much involved in the club, mentioned that I needed to attend a townhall meeting to hear a young man speak. She assured me that he was a breath of fresh air and that I would be impressed.

There were two firsts at play here. Not only was the young man new to politics, he was also running for a seat in the newly formed South Carolina House District 44 in the statehouse.

This is not intended to be an endorsement, but since this first-time candidate has thrown his hat into the ring, his name should be known:

He is Solomon Goldiamond. Yes, I know what you are thinking, it is a very unusual name.

Solomon is a black man. He is running in the South Carolina Republican primary. I believe we do need more minorities running for office in the Republican party. His energy and passion are abundant. It is good that he is young, because he has been exhausting himself crisscrossing Lancaster County trying to get in as many speaking engagements as possible before the June 14 South Carolina primary.

He speaks well. For me, he checked a lot of the right boxes. He’s pro-life, pro Second Amendment, pro-law enforcement, and pro-term limits. He’s anti-critical race theory (CRT), anti-government intrusion, and anti-censorship.

He seemed a little nervous when speaking, but I chalked that up to his being genuine.

Politics is about shining the light where you want people to look, not where they should look.

Soloman began his talk by telling the audience that he was running for office because he was worried for his children’s sake. He did not like what he saw happening in the schools. He did not like the kind of things young people were being subjected to in the classroom. He felt that the America of his youth will not be his children’s America, if something doesn’t change. His children were with him. They were young, they were very well-behaved. His daughter sat in the audience with us. He is a family man, and a gravely concerned father. Another box was checked for me. I know it was all staged, but still, it was a nice touch.

All in all, my neighbor was right. I was impressed.

After Solomon’s presentation, my wife and I found ourselves speaking to Solomon’s campaign manager. During our conversation, a young man came up to us, and mentioned that he needed a moment of the campaign manager’s time. Given that my wife and I were standing only two feet away, it was not hard to overhear what was said next.

Briefly, the young man had a promotional idea for the campaign, but it would require a couple thousand dollars to get traction. There was nothing nefarious here. It really was just business. As you might expect, the new campaign was running on a shoestring budget, and a couple thousand dollars was a lot to ask.

There it was in a nutshell.

Not unique to Solomon, politics always comes down to money.

Today, Solomon is full of the best intentions, but you can’t fuel a campaign on intentions. The truth is, any political candidate requires money to run and stay in the game.

Image: Facebook shareable image

Today, Solomon’s political finances are very limited. He had to buy what looked like a new suit and pay for the gas to get to the townhall. The lawn sign I held in my hand, as well as the bumper stickers, all free for the taking, cost money. At this juncture in his campaign, I am thinking his financial decisions are not a big deal. He is not a player, yet. You can’t become a sellout, because your campaign needed a few bucks for sweet tea and cookies at a townhall. Soul-altering decisions, and the potential for backroom deals, will come later.

If Soloman finds himself elected, he will undoubtably be presented with crossroads where he will have to decide if he wants to stay true to the kind of politician he told us he wanted to be. Don’t laugh when I say this - - do you think there was ever a time, very early in her life, when Nancy Pelosi had good intentions? In fairness, no one ever ends their life exactly as they began it, but from her days of childhood innocence, Nancy now runs counter to her faith for political gain.

Regarding young Solomon, as I have researched his opposition, I put his campaign sign in my front yard. My wife and I will probably even agree to a contribution.

At this point in his life, Solomon seems righteous and pure. He says he is a man of faith. He seems like the kind of person you would want to call friend. My wife and I have decided that we will give him our first vote and then support him should he get to the general election. I say first vote, because if he makes it through the general, our next vote, our second vote, will come with a price.

Will Solomon stay true to what he expressed in the townhall meeting, or in time, will he take the road more often traveled by American politicians? For this young man, I really hope he stays true to his convictions, because he seems to have promise.

After so many disappointments regarding conservative politicians, it is hard for my wife and I to not be cynical. As Solomon earnestly unfolds his plans for positive change in the community where he lives, he has a unique opportunity to stay true to his beliefs and hold firm to who he told us he was. Still, with all that seems like true virtue, Solomon will have to earn our second vote. For my wife and I, Ronald Reagan’s famous quote, “Trust, but verify,” comes to mind. Should Solomon be given the chance to continue in politics, we will be critically analyzing his choices.

Image: Facebook, shareable image