Green Agenda idolatry leads to an ominous future of commoditized humanity

Catriona Campbell is the Client Technology and Innovation Officer for Ernst & Young Global Limited within the United Kingdom and Ireland sector. Doing business as EY, it is one of the Big Four accounting firms, and values “sustainability” – from its website:

EY is committed to helping business create value for sustainability as well as helping sustainability create value for business – reframing how business approaches sustainability and putting it at the center of how value is created.

Presumably, EY means environmental sustainability in terms of the Green Agenda, as you can find a good number of editorials on the company website, which focus on progressive green ‘solutions’ and dilemmas. EY is also affiliated with the World Economic Forum, participating in the recent conference in Davos – the Forum is a notorious promoter of human subjugation in favor of “environmentalism”.

But Campbell is multi-talented, as she is also the author of a new book titled AI by Design: A Plan for Living with Artificial Intelligence. Among other things, Campbell contends that the ‘threat’ of overpopulation will spur the acceptance of digital children in the metaverse – she refers to the future illusions as the “Tamagotchi generation”, named after the famed cyber pet toys. A Guardian article examines the ‘perks’ of turning parenthood into virtual reality experience – you can indefinitely defer the aging of the digitally fabricated child, thereby foregoing the toughest years; if you get bored, simply choose digital abortion; and it’s cheap and environmentally friendly!

As Campbell notes:

Virtual children may seem like a giant leap from where we are now, but within 50 years technology will have advanced to such an extent that babies which exist in the metaverse are indistinct from those in the real world [emphasis added].

The creation of children within the confines of a metaverse headset is a dystopian ‘Green’ nightmare. If these pixelated images are indistinguishable from living children, there ought to be grave concern about what that means for those seeking a disconnect from reality. It is an anesthetization, moving our world to a place where there is absolute disregard for the sanctity of human life – as if there isn’t already – and the gift of parenthood, all at the altar of ‘climate change’ alarmism.