Davos attendees fly in on private jets, then tout ‘carbon footprint’ trackers for us plebs

At the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the world’s elites gathered to discuss their plans for a reenvisioned world in the wake of global government terrorism – apparently ‘justified’ because of COVID-19. President of the Forum Klaus Schwab calls it the “Great Reset'' and said, “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.”

Over the years, the themes and topics remain fairly consistent, but arguably the most notable is that of “climate change.” Although China owns the title for ‘World’s Biggest Polluter’ – the country generates around 30% of the yearly carbon dioxide emissions, which is more than double the output of the United States – their political leaders and business executives are headliners, and ‘innovators’ in the “Climate Change” field. Last year, President Xi Jinping listed a global to-do list, saying, “The Earth is our one and only home. [The need] To scale up efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable development bears on the future of humanity.” To continue the hypocrisy this year, J. Michael Evans – president of Chinese company Alibaba – discussed state-of-the-art technology for users to quantify their own carbon footprint.

Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts at the World Economic Forum about the development of an "individual carbon footprint tracker" to monitor what you buy, what you eat, and where/how you travel. pic.twitter.com/sisSrUngDI — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 24, 2022

The technology is not yet ready for launch, it is set to track a person’s movement, what mode of transportation that person used, and what that person is eating.

In 2019, a record number of elites flew to Davos in their private jets, with experts saying that number was around 1,500. In a report published by the World Inequality Lab, the wealthiest 10% are responsible for over half of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. However, as we all know, the mantra of the elites is “rules for thee, but not for me” – and this technology is meant for us. They want someone to pay for the costs of their extravagant lifestyle, as long as it’s not them. It’s not surprising, as the Forum suggested we the plebs move to eating insects instead of conventional meat because of the “environmental impact”.

Their attitude echoes infamous 20th century eugenics visionairies of the Nazi regime – there are ‘useless eaters’ and ‘life unworthy of life’ sucking up the resources of the elites, and therefore, the end justifies the means.