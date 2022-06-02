Liberals can now move to Canada

Now that the far-left Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has all but banned guns, liberals should feel safe enough to finally move there. Every time American conservatives get a win, liberals threaten to move to Canada, so I am pleased to urge them to pack up and go.

Trudeau's anti-gun bill would place a national freeze on handgun ownership across Canada. In a news conference, he said,

What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada… Gun violence is a complex problem, but at the end of the day the math is really quite simple: The fewer the guns in our communities, the safer everyone will be.

If fewer guns mean safer Canadian communities, surely liberals would welcome a move there, right? But Trudeau's logic, not to mention his facts, is dead wrong. In years past, when guns in America were everywhere, gun crimes were not. Further, where people freely and legally can "carry," gun crime goes down, not up. Criminals with guns go where there are no guns, not where people can legally carry, which is why Chicago is a bloodbath of gun violence where gun laws are very strict.

In Canada today, there is no limit on abortion. This is a liberal dream scenario.

In Canada, hate speech is not protected by law, which means if you say something another person finds unpleasant, you can be jailed, fined, or both, not to mention having your livelihood ruined. Bill C-16 mandates that you address people by their preferred pronouns. Liberals love this stuff.

In Canada, "diversity" programs are mandated in federally incorporated public companies, another liberal dream.

In Canada, free speech is no longer a thing. In 2016 Bill Whatcott, a Christian, was handing out tracts warning against homosexuality at a parade. A trans person was offended, made a complaint against him and he was arrested for the crime of “hate speech.” This is what liberals enjoy; ruining Christians and conservative thought. Now Canada can offer that to them.

You may recall the thousands of Canadian truckers who rallied to protest COVID mandates. Trudeau looked askance at this exercise of free speech and promptly isolated the protesters politically and financially. He froze donations. After that the TD Bank blocked support that was flowing in from thousands of citizens, cutting off donations by sympathizers, which were copious. Free speech became Wile E. Coyote under the anvil of the Trudeau government.

So now, in addition to unlimited abortion, total gay rights, and a firm crackdown on free speech, Canadians are no longer able to buy, sell, transfer or import guns. It's not a total ban, but it's still the perfect liberal dream, it comes closest to what they have always wanted. The only thing left to make Canada a totalitarian communist country acceptable to American liberals would be a prohibition on capitalism, private schools, and private property. That would mean BLM would have to give up their mansions, but they're probably on board with that.

In light of all of Canada's recent and enlightened liberalism, I strongly recommend that American liberals move to Canada now because it's only a matter of time, under Trudeau, that the liberal nocturnal dream will completely come true and they will have everything they always wanted. They should not procrastinate.

Liberals finally have the opportunity to carry out their promise to move to Canada, where they will finally be safe. With the gun ban, there is no better time than now?

Image: Matthew S. Dudoff