Arizona’s closely-watched Senate race continues to surprise

It appears the midterms this year will be quite different, and that comes down to one factor: Joe Biden. Over the years, many unscrupulous characters have occupied the highest office of the executive branch – Woodrow Wilson, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Barack Obama among other – so Americans are well-acquainted with ‘progressive’ tyranny. However, what makes Joe Biden different from the rest is this: on top of adhering to the same errant ideology of his predecessors, he behaves as though he is in the throes of dementia.

You can chalk up Biden’s missteps both to intention and ineptitude, and Americans are pushing back in force against the Democrat agenda and more specifically, Biden himself. Just the other night, a Texas congressional district went red for Mayra Flores, for the first time in 152 years – people are paying attention more than they ever have, and Arizona is no different.

After the release of Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules, Arizona earned a well-deserved reputation of disrepute, and national focus shifted to spotlight politicians promising to restore conservative principles and government accountability – especially those vying to take on Mark Kelly in November. The field is full of contenders, but only three are holding strong: Mark Brnovich, Jim Lamon, and Blake Masters. In an article published by The Hill, one journalist wrote, “Arizona’s GOP Senate primary is turning increasingly bloody in a contest that could determine who wins control of the Senate in November.” He continued, saying:

Polling shows a fluid race among Lamon, Masters and Brnovich, with a Trafalgar Group poll released Monday showing Masters ahead of Brnovich by about 5 points and Lamon by more than 10 points. The same poll from April showed Lamon leading Brnovich by 1 point and Masters by about 6 points.

So what has happened since April? Endorsements, and a shocking revocation.

Lamon received a host of endorsements from reputable entities and Republican icons, while Masters obtained the coveted Trump stamp of approval. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Lamon lost his endorsement from the former Acting Director of National Intelligence, Ric Grenell.

Earlier today, I told @jim_lamon that I can no longer support his candidacy. pic.twitter.com/BmESzdPtSL — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 15, 2022

In Grenell’s endorsement, he stated, “We won’t have to worry about Jim going weak when confronted by the Swamp” – as it turns out, Lamon donated to one of the most swamp-saturated Republicans of Arizona, Venden “Vince” Leach.

Maybe celebrity politician Kari Lake can take a cue from Grenell, and pull her endorsements from the bad apples – like the legislative candidate who thinks the job of the legislature is to “follow the law.”