July 9, 2021

Yesterday, Joe Biden had one of those ‘bad days’ that dementia patients get

By Thomas Lifson

We all have good days and bad days, but for people undergoing cognitive decline, the bad days are both dangerous and noticeable to others. It’s a very tough thing to go through, both for the sufferer and for his/her relatives and loved ones. With Joe Biden as president, we are all in the position of loved ones impacted by the decline of cognition, trying to avoid the sort of disastrous consequences that can befall someone who’s losing the ability to fully function mentally.

During his press conference Thursday, President Biden twice got completely lost and went silent, looking pitiful. Did he hear something via an earbud? We may never know, but these two tweets excerpted the brain freezes.

Did anything like this happen in his meeting with Putin?

My colleague Andrea Widburg noted this tweet, too.

 

 

But this is another example:

 

 

Pray for our country!

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab (cropped)

