The Supreme Court leak just upped the ante on the primaries

Anti-liberty leftists are angry and reenergized by the Supreme Court leak and the abortion issue, it is now vital that we choose the best candidates going forward.

The primary candidates chosen now will likely be the ones defending our freedoms in November. Therefore, you need to pay attention to what is going on now and encourage others to do the same.

While just about anyone or anything would be better than the current crop of collectivists in Congress. A true advocate of liberty would be far more desirable than a proverbial ‘RINO’, and right now many have a choice in the matter. Everyone needs to consider where we are, especially given the recent Supreme court leak. Dems are reverting from ‘you will get the 15th jab and like it’, to ‘my body my choice’ in the blink of an eye.

YouTube screengrab (cropped)

Their sequel Ground Hog Day, Jan 6th: The Insurrection, temporally stopped with the Supreme Court leak. Unlike in the movie, they didn’t do anything virtuous or learn anything to escape from their self-imposed time loop. They just pivoted to their strengths, spontaneously gathering in front of the Supreme court to chant dictums and intimidate anyone who disagrees with them. Accusing others of acting like fascists. We now see why it is critically important to focus on the primary process. While the anti-liberty left is now energized by their ‘sacred’ rite of infanticide.

They still have months of horrible economic news to endure. Normal people aren’t falling for the excessively repeated excuse that it’s “Putin’s fault” since things were bad before their cherished Chekist started anything. We’re positive that they’d love to blame Vladimir for shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline, but they know that even the most dedicated MSNBC viewer isn’t going to buy that big load of BS (Biden Speak).

Anti-liberty leftists can play word games all they want, but everyone is going to rightfully blame them for pain at the pump and inflation and that’s without any shortages. Can you imagine what will happen if there are real food shortages?

Not many have experienced this third-world possibility. Liberticidal leftists can complain all they want about nonsensical issues. But if the people in the world’s remaining superpower can’t find something to eat because of what Democrats have done, being voted out of office will be the least of their problems. This means that the winners of the primaries now will most likely triumph in November.

Consider what is going to happen if the probabilities work out, and many of our comrades of the anti-liberty left are given a well-deserved trouncing in November. Right on cue, the nation’s socialist media is going to start talking about the sudden and immediate need for ‘healing’ and of course ‘bi-partisanship’ in the land. Oddly enough, they never seem to call for this in the reverse situation, but we digress.

If we ‘chose … poorly’ we will be saddled with many a RINO or worse, and only in a slightly better situation. Much like those in an aircraft in a dive that manage to pull out just in time and keep on flying along at tree-top level, ready to meet up with the next granite cloud on the horizon.

But if we do our homework and support true patriots of the pro-freedom right, we will have a majority to push back on the insanity of the anti-liberty left. Rejecting the false and perennial calls for ‘Bipartisanship’. If there is any justice in this world, the DNC should be finished as a party for what they have done and what they have tried to do. Arguably, they are trying to destroy democracy and the country. Choosing the proper primary candidates now will put us on the road to recovery. Failing to do this could put us back on the same dead-end course.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history. The Director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization and a long-time contributor to conservative websites.