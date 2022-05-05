Spreading Roe disinformation: Where are the disinformation police?

For decades, scholars on both sides of the issue have said Roe v Wade was wrongly decided by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is supposed to determine if laws are constitutional and Roe V Wade created law, instead of interpreting law.

Now that it looks like the Supreme Court may correct the wrong, and send the issue back to the states or Congress, the media and other Democrats are having a collective cow and colluding to just make s*** up to scare the public. In other words, they are intentionally spreading misinformation to influence and interfere in the election.

The LA Times:

Column: Republicans hope the justices will keep rolling back rights after striking down Roe vs. Wade: The right to contraception is a ripe target. Also same-sex marriage. And even interracial marriage.

Is there any likelihood that Clarence Thomas will vote to block interracial marriage since he is married to a white woman? There is not.

The collusion among the media and other Democrats has been going on for a long time.

Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos, posing as a journalist, was moderating a presidential debate in 2012 and sent the message to the public that Republicans were contemplating banning contraceptives. There was no more evidence of this than there was of Trump colluding with Democrats in the 2016 election, but facts haven't mattered to the media or other Democrats for a long time, only winning. STEPHANOPOULOS: Governor Romney, do you believe that states have the right to ban contraception? Or is that trumped by a constitutional right to privacy? MITT ROMNEY: George, this is an unusual topic that you’re raising. States have a right to ban contraception? I can’t imagine a state banning contraception.

Isn't it rich when journalists and other Democrats, who will force women to wear masks and get vaccines or get fired or lose other rights, claim that they believe that women can do whatever they want with their body? Freedom of choice to Democrats is only when you choose to do what they want. Democrats wouldn't even let women or anyone choose their own doctor or own policy when they forced Obamacare on the public.

VP Kamala Harris: “How dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can do and not do with her own body? How dare they? How dare they try to stop her in determining her own future?"

Democrats claim the Roe v Wade and abortion are extremely popular, so why haven't they codified it through Congress in 49 years? They had complete control of Congress and the White House in 2009 and 2010, so why didn't they pass a law? Because they didn't want to take a vote. Biden and others opposed Roe v Wade in the past.

When Joe Biden Voted to Let States Overturn Roe v. Wade It was a new era in Washington in 1981, and abortion rights activists were terrified. With an anti-abortion president, Ronald Reagan, in power and Republicans controlling the Senate for the first time in decades, social conservatives pushed for a constitutional amendment to allow individual states to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that had made abortion legal nationwide several years earlier. The amendment — which the National Abortion Rights Action League called “the most devastating attack yet on abortion rights” — cleared a key hurdle in the Senate Judiciary Committee in March 1982. Support came not only from Republicans but from a 39-year-old, second-term Democrat: Joseph R. Biden Jr.

The reason the media and Democrats are colluding to scare the public is because their policies are so unpopular.

They sure don't want to talk about inflation, crime, the border, foreign policy, the Durham investigation, or the Biden family corruption so they change the subject.

Democrats always claim they are the party of science so here are two easy questions for them:

What is the only scientific date that human life can begin? Here is a hint: It corresponds to when a sperm and egg get together.

Where is the scientific evidence that shows that fossil fuel consumption controls temperatures and justifies the destruction of tens of millions of jobs and that war on fossil fuels causes rampant inflation? Hint: there is none.