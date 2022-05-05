Elizabeth Warren takes the crazy train

Like the Energizer Bunny, Sen. Liz Warren doesn't stop hopping.

She made a hot pink spectacle of herself on Tuesday ranting, pacing, and jabbing her finger wildly in the wake of leaked deliberations from the Supreme Court suggesting that the Court would to overturn Roe v. Wade Monday, forcing the abortion matter back to the states. I wrote about that yesterday here.

BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren calls for Insurrection on the Supreme Court in newly released video. pic.twitter.com/SNxIlm9EY9 — Mikel Crump 🇺🇸 (@TheMikelCrump) May 3, 2022

Issues & Insights observes:

Watch the video with the audio muted. Does her body language, the spasmodic gesturing, the pointed finger remind anyone of a 20th century figure whose speeches we’re used to seeing in black-and-white newsreels? Heaven help us.

NSS.

But incredibly, Warren hasn't stopped. No pause for reflection and bid to change the subject after that Internet-is-forever embarrassing tantrum. No moderation of language after a few winks in order to sound 'senatorial.'

Nope, now she's rage-tweeting against the Court, which includes this whopper:

#ExpandTheCourt to rebalance it and defend our basic rights, including the constitutional right to an abortion.

— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 4, 2022

Did I just read the word 'hijack' from her? After demanding insurrection in her rant, she now claims that the five Supreme Court justices who merely passed the abortion matter back to the states, actually were marauders who 'hijacked' the court, same way Kathy Boudin and her Weather Underground comrades hijacked the Brink's truck? The justices who sit on that court were all installed through a democratic process, through a vote in the Senate, through votes from both parties. It came at a gruelling cost to some, such as Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, both of whom were slandered and smeared during the ordeal. Bad as that was, it was what the left likes to call 'democracy.' The left had its say, now the Court is having its say.

But Warren calls it an illegal hijack, like a carjacking or a border breach. What a revolting sense of entitlement.

It gets worse when we get to the rest of her tweet, in her highly undemocratic proposal to pack the Court with leftists.

That's a 'be careful what you wish for' proposition at this point, given that Republicans, when they take power in November, can play the exact same game. The Dems can stack the Court with their leftists on their legislative watch and then the right can do the same on theirs and pretty soon, there will be a thousand members of the Supreme Court, which will make it a highly politicized court. The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg was adamantly against this idea, just as she questioned the legal reasoning behind the original Roe v. Wade ruling. There was a reason Ginsburg was best friends with the late Antonin Scalia. Maybe Warren can look into Ginsburg's thinking given that the left likes to lionize her.

The other thing is this: The Court has already been damaged by the leak itself, which is unprecedented. The leak was an act of a stinking little weasel somewhere in the system who wanted to politicize the court and put outside political pressure on the Justices. To pack the court will politicize it further. Leftists like Warren are basically saying that they don't want courts and laws anymore, they want just politics as the basis for what's the law, same as Hugo Chavez once did.

As I&I observes:

Warren’s fevered tirade clearly shows we have reached the point that the left has decided that policy will not be made like sausage but through tantrum, intimidation, and riot. If the Supreme Court doesn’t rule its way, then the Court is illegitimate, stolen and therefore has to be destroyed to save itself from making incorrect rulings. As John Daniel Davidson so eloquently noted for The Federalist, “whenever the left feels they have lost control of an institution, they try to destroy it.”

When someone like Warren gets wild like this in her proposals and can't stop herself, as is happening now, she's telling us who she is.

When someone like that tells you who she is, believe her.

Image: Twitter screen shot