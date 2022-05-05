CDC spied on the Navajo Nation to check its compliance with COVID mandates

The Biden administration likes to tout its commitment to Native American communities, hiring an incompetent to lead the Interior department based on her Native American heritage instead of her qualifications, and worse still, dispatching Jill Biden to repeatedly visit the largest of the Native American communities, the Navajo Nation. Biden won the Navajo vote in Arizona supposedly by a wide margin. The press hailed the Navajo "success" at COVID vaccine compliance.

Here's a gushing report from the Washington Post last year:

Now [Jill Biden] was on Navajo (as residents of the reservation call it) to say that the administration was keeping that promise. “In Indigenous communities, if you’re not from the community, your role is to listen,” says Tsosie, the early-childhood program director, “but you don’t typically get that from a lot of leaders.” (Tsosie praised Biden afterward, saying, “She listened most of the time.”)

Listened? Did she ever. But it might have been in the way the lady thought she was listening.

According to Vice News, the Bidenites and their little pawns at the CDC specifically targeted the Navajo Nation for COVID lockdown and vaxx compliance. Their report begins, emphasis mine:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bought access to location data harvested from tens of millions of phones in the United States to perform analysis of compliance with curfews, track patterns of people visiting K-12 schools, and specifically monitor the effectiveness of policy in the Navajo Nation, according to CDC documents obtained by Motherboard. The documents also show that although the CDC used COVID-19 as a reason to buy access to the data more quickly, it intended to use it for more-general CDC purposes.

Did I read that right? They were targeting the Navajo Nation for COVID policy compliance? Like prison wardens? The Native American Nation that voted for Biden supposedly in large numbers? Vice dug into exactly what that might mean:

The CDC used the data for monitoring curfews, with the documents saying that SafeGraph’s data “has been critical for ongoing response efforts, such as hourly monitoring of activity in curfew zones or detailed counts of visits to participating pharmacies for vaccine monitoring.” The documents date from 2021.

The data were supposedly anonymized, but Vice noted that the data could be de-anonymized.

Why the Navajo were targeted for specific surveillance, when there are 300 million people in this country, is a mystery, but it sure as heck smacks of racism, the kind the Bidenites claim to oppose. It smells persecution of a small ethnic minority that did nothing wrong, the kind of patronizing awfulness that the English colonialists at their worst practiced. Seriously, why did they target people for special surveillance based on the color of their skin?

Why didn't they employ that tracking on the illegals and terrorists they're releasing into the interior of the country these days, the gamy characters they have 'lost track of'?

Worse still, Vice reports that the CDC didn't limit its surveillance ambitions on the Navajo to just COVID compliance -- how many people are going into clinics for vaxes, how many people are traveling around in defiance of curfews? The bigger plan was this:

Zach Edwards, a cybersecurity researcher who closely follows the data marketplace, told Motherboard in an online chat after reviewing the documents: “The CDC seems to have purposefully created an open-ended list of use cases, which included monitoring curfews, neighbor-to-neighbor visits, visits to churches, schools and pharmacies, and also a variety of analysis with this data specifically focused on ‘violence.’” (The document doesn’t stop at churches; it mentions “places of worship.”) Motherboard obtained the documents through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the CDC. The documents contain a long list of what the CDC describes as 21 different “potential CDC use cases for data.” They include: “Track patterns of those visiting K-12 schools by the school and compare to 2019; compare with epi metrics [Environmental Performance Index] if possible.”

“Examination of the correlation of mobility patterns data and rise in COVID-19 cases [...] Movement restrictions (Border closures, inter-regional and nigh curfews) to show compliance.”

“Examination of the effectiveness of public policy on [the] Navajo Nation.”

What? And Biden has the nerve to criticize the Chinese about their heavy hand of surveillance on the Uighurs? News like this spying-on-Navajos is now a whatabout Chicom talking point.

The Navajo are a heroic nation, having played a highly pivotal role in World War II when their 'code talkers' used their own Dine Native American language to thwart surveillance from the Nazis and Japanese who had no idea how to translate it.

President Trump honored these great Code Talkers and treated them as his fellow Americans.

Joe Biden played Paleface Twoface to them and spied on them behind their backs.

