MSNBC analyst claims Democrats are saviors of the American people

MSNBC political analyst-- and renowned clown car driver-- Fernand Amandi recently claimed that the Democratic Party is the savior of the American people. Amandi Told MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, while on The Cross Connection,

“If the Department of Justice, and the attorney general, Merrick Garland, do not start issuing indictments-- not to the frontline of Proud Boys and picnickers of January 6 that led an insurrection-- but to the perpetrators of the crime: the members of Congress who we now know through text messages were plotters, the ringleaders at the top echelon of the Republican Party, up into including the Republican president, Donald Trump, voters are not going to believe that, they're gonna just think that it's political back-and-forth.”

Huh? FBI plants and Capitol Police officers aided and abetted the walk-through of the Capitol Building by a few hundred misguided, but unarmed, folks upset at the direction of the county and the lack of input they had in the supposedly Democratic process. And yes, like many, they believed the election was essentially stolen from them. Possibly because it was. Speaking of crime, a number of them are still imprisoned in crappy conditions against their will and without charge or bail. The Department of “Justice” was weaponized and perverted by the Obama-Biden administration just as the FBI and CIA were.

Fernand Amandi Twitter icon

Amandi opined that Democrats need a consolidated message to sell voters if they want to retain control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections. That message, according to Amandi, should essentially be: Democrats are your saviors. Rings true, right? Yes, and “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan.” Oh, and always remember, “Arbeit Macht Frei.” Most Democrats don’t believe in the actual Savior-- or the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit for that matter. Reeks of the patriarchy and misogyny you see. And they would be insanely jealous of anyone who possessed such power. So they arrogate it to themselves.

After urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to help Democrats, Amandi stated:

"The Democrats have a wonderful story to tell, and I think it could be distilled to something as simple as: The Democrats saved your life. They saved your job. They saved the economy. And now they're trying to save democracy from a Republican Party that no longer believes [in] it.”

Later on he claimed the singular choice this November 8th would be between Democracy and fascism, remarking, "If these Republicans gain control, they will not give it back.” (Yeah, right. See also Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, et. al.)

The only “story” the Democrats tell is a fictional one. It is disinformation, their specialty. They stole our liberty, bodily autonomy, health, and life in many cases, via their lockdowns and mandates. They stole our livelihoods-- and hindered our pursuit of happiness by denying us the ability to visit family members, travel freely, and attend weddings and funerals. They stole our breath, money and assets, votes, confidence in our institutions/media/elected and unelected officials, and our safety, security, and sanity. They have attempted to alter or erase our history, destroy our economy, and the notion of sexual complementarity. They have assaulted our children’s bodily integrity…as a last resort when they didn’t actually succeed in aborting them. They have promoted and subsidized violent (i.e. “mostly peaceful”) protests that burned down parts of our major cities, and labeled concerned parents and conservatives in general “terrorists,” even while importing illegal aliens and shuttling them around the country under cover of darkness on the taxpayers dime.

And they lied about all of it-- and called us racists, bigots—and fascists-- if we challenged them.

The truth is that everything Democrats/radical leftists (and there is sadly no longer any substantive difference between them) do shows their hatred of representative republics/democracy. And non-elitists.

As Reagan once said, this is “a time for choosing.” The time for losing is over. If we want to preserve “the last, best hope” we can no longer care what so-called “progressives” say about us. In fact, having tyrannical, entitled, baby-killing serial-liars slander and libel us should be a badge of honor. It is time to fight back. It is time to teach them a lesson. And save our democratic representative republic from destruction at the hands of these evil, hypocritical, projecting asshats.