Follow the evidence, not the “science”

A frequently heard piece of advice over the past few years is “follow the science.” "Science" is a word the left loves to corrupt and then use to control the narrative.

A more useful suggestion is “follow the evidence.” “Evidence” is far easier to understand, measure, quantify, define, and follow.

During the COVID lockdowns, government authorities such as Anthony Fauci stole our freedoms from us on the basis of “science,” but with virtually no solid evidence. He and his minions didn’t even bother to look for evidence. Shooting from the hip, they based their various mandates on simplistic, ill-founded assumptions that we now know were totally false. They continued to enforce those mandates for more than two years, long after it was clear they were useless and doing immeasurable harm. They refused to entertain any disagreement. To admit they had been mistaken all along was out of the question.

Masks are a prime example of how wrong simplistic thinking can be. It is easy to believe that masks can reduce the transmission of an airborne disease. However, regarding COVID, abundant evidence proves that they do not. Nor is there any real evidence that “social distancing” or wiping down surfaces reduces the number of cases.

Anthony Fauci claims that he and science are synonymous. Can he claim that he and evidence are synonymous?

Whenever someone tells you to follow the science, ask to see the evidence. If good evidence is lacking, be very skeptical.

Let evidence be the arbiter.

Ron Ross Ph.D. is a former economics professor and author of The Unbeatable Market. He resides in Arcata, California and can be reached at rossecon@aol.com.

Image: RawPixel