‘Summer of Rage’ over babies getting a chance at life

In the wake of the SCOTUS leak, legions of militant feminists have thrown off their wino identities to put on their “activist” hats and usher in a “Summer of Rage” – on May 14, pro-abortion protesters participated in a “coordinated day of action dubbed Bans Off Our Bodies” to ensure that baby murder remained legally protected. The official Women’s March quickly sponsored a new initiative to encourage others to “Pledge to Rage”, while Executive Director Rachel O’Leary Carmona said:

For the women of this country, this will be a summer of rage. We will be ungovernable until this government starts working for us, until the attacks on our bodies lets up, until the right to an abortion is codified into law.

What is causing their intense rage? Are they angry that certain state governments might actually fulfill their role as securers of rights, and legally protect unborn children? Or could it be that they might have to actually face consequences for their own consensual actions?

Those who gleefully encourage the barbaric killing of babies in utero and beyond are incapable of civility, so it should come as no surprise these abortion-industry ‘Brownshirts’ resort to threats and violence.

In the span of just a couple of weeks, both churches and pregnancy resource centers across these United States have experienced severe vandalism and/or destruction at the hands of pro-abortion radicals: profane messages in spray paint, smashed glass, and bodily fluids.

May 2: Pregnancy Resource Center in Portland, OR vandalized. @LiveAction https://t.co/QIwH7JCNzS — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) May 12, 2022

St. Joseph's Priory in Armada, Michigan (just north of #Detroit), a chapel of the SSPX (Wednesday, May 4th). pic.twitter.com/00wZ0zPCWD — Roman Orthodoxy (@roman_orthodoxy) May 8, 2022

‘Ruth Sent Us’, a politically-left group with a mission “force accountability” on justices of the SCOTUS, are in the midst of organizing protests at the private homes of the 6 “extremists” who allegedly support the undoing of Roe v. Wade.

We live in a bizarre reality with inversions of morality and truth abounding. Women, intentionally designed to be the ultimate nurturers and protectors of children, are now rabid at the prospect of an America without baby-sacrificing centers in every state. Created with an emotional intelligence to be the more compassionate and empathic of the two sexes, they are now allowing their unbalanced and disturbed emotions to rule over decency and logic – if pro-abortion women were thinking rationally, they would prevent pregnancy during their escapades into sexual oppression instead of putting themselves through the physical and mental trauma of abortion.

With modern Democrats running the show, every season is one of rage.