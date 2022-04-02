Late-term babies killed in abortion found in D.C.

On Thursday, March 31, police in Washington D.C. found the fetal remains of five children in the home of an anti-abortion activist. According to Live Action, one of the largest organizations against abortion in the U.S., the activist in possession of the fetal remains “voluntarily informed the D.C. homicide unit of the babies and surrendered them to authorities.”

Photos of these children quickly went viral, and many conservatives were shocked. The oldest child, a little boy, appeared to be entirely intact, and was so developed he is indistinguishable from a newborn. According to the assessment of Dr. Kathi Aultman, a former abortionist turned anti-abortion advocate, the little boy:

“Appears to be in the 3rd trimester, near term and looks like he should have been in the nursery.” …. “He is totally intact, but his skin is somewhat macerated…. In other words, it has begun to degenerate, which would indicate that he was probably dead when he was aborted, or he was not well preserved, and his tissues began to deteriorate after the abortion. He appears to be completely normal and was probably aborted using the induction method, which uses medication to induce labor. He looks about the same size as my granddaughter when she was born.”

A second victim, a little girl estimated to have been between 28 and 30 weeks at the time of her death, showed evidence of extensive trauma, with deep gashes to the back of her neck, indicating she may have been killed in a partial-birth abortion. From Live Action:

“One of the baby girls could be seen with her right eye open, significant damage to her head, and with the rest of her body relatively intact. Footage shows her curled in the fetal position with pinkish-tan skin as her lifeless, half-open eye looks into the distance.”

Although these photographs don’t entirely express the reality of abortion, they are an accurate representation. Pictures can’t capture the smell of a small body being dismembered, or the kicks of a child after they’ve had their first limb torn off, but they can show that abortion is an act of murder. If anyone is caught off guard by the evidence, then they haven’t been paying attention.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, the research arm of the abortion industry, in the U.S. in 2017 there were 862,000 abortions. Around 1% of those abortions are extremely late-term, meaning they occurred after 21 weeks of gestation. (For reference, in 2020, little Curtis Means was born in Alabama at 21 weeks and one day and is now a healthy toddler.) Doing the math, that means every year, around 8,260 abortions are performed on late-term babies: or, around 22 a day.

What happened to the children in D.C. is not an anomaly, it is a daily occurrence. The gruesomeness of abortion is purposely hidden behind the sterile walls of medical offices; but that’s no excuse. Abortion is child sacrifice, and it must end.