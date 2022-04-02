Psaki is leaving the White House and not a minute too soon

All administrations have their word saladeers, but just about every member of the Biden administration is capable of speaking endlessly without saying anything. Certainly without answering questions if asked.

While Biden himself and Kamala Harris stumble through their public speeches believing they are making sense when they are not, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been the master of launching into long-winded answers to questions by the WH press corps practically before the question is out of their mouths and without remotely addressing the question asked. Throughout her tenure as press secretary just about every word out of her mouth has been a lie. She is a master liar; that is precisely what her job has required given the administration she has been tasked with representing. That MSNBC has hired her is exactly what one would expect since most of the pundits on that outlet spew lies almost as easily as Psaki. It’s the perfect place for her, alongside Joy Reid, Al Sharpton and the moronic Joe and Mika. Psaki will fit right in with those anti-American race hustlers and the Trump deranged. Sharpton may actually surpass Kamala at word-saladeering. He rarely makes a bit of sense.

Psaki will be right at home with her skill at prevarication. The few who watch MSNBC want to be deceived, to have their set-in-stone ideologies validated. They do not care if they are true. In his newsletter the other day, Steven Kirsch quoted Carl Sagan from his book, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a candle in the Dark:

One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to themselves, that we’ve been taken.

Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.

That pretty much sums up why viewers of MSNBC and CNN have chosen those authors of propaganda, of fake news, for themselves. They’ve been captured by the bamboozle. Fox News is catching up to them most hours of the day. Psaki may become their prevaricator-in-chief once Maddow is gone. She’s had years of experience in the Obama and Biden administrations.

For all her fifteen months on the job, Psaki has had to defend the indefensible: the horrific, ill-conceived withdrawal from Afghanistan, the shuttering of pipelines, oil drilling, and fracking that has driven gas prices to $7 a gallon in California, vaccine and mask mandates, aggressive promotion of all things LGBT – the grooming of very young children in all sexual matters, and her justifying Biden’s provoking Putin to invade Ukraine.

Psaki has done Baghdad Bob proud. We won’t miss her; her absence will be a relief, but we have to wonder who will be next on the podium. Will the lovely Kate Beddingfield and Karine Jean-Pierre be as verbally circumlocutory? Hard to imagine there is another trickster as maliciously talented as Psaki waiting in the wings.

They will not last long if they can’t spin tall tales with an excess of words. Either way, the WH press corps, most of them anyway, will not call them out on their non-answers any more than they have called out Psaki for her dissembling. They just sit there and take it like good little minions, afraid to lose their privileged seat in the room.

One has to admire Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich, both of Fox News. Given how fast Fox is caving to the left, they may not be long for the WH Press room. Fox hired Marie Harf and now Cailtlyn Jenner! What does that tell us? Fox is going “woke” too. We must all be thankful for all the alternative sites where speech is still free.

Most of us will not miss Psaki. She was hard to watch, her lies and clever deceptions were too much for normal people. The palpable fear of the reporters in the room to challenge her was disheartening. The left has always used, abused and relied upon fear to keep people in line; it’s the main tool in their kit bag. Our left has embraced it along with Saul Alinsky’s diabolical strategies and tactics.

What the Democrat party has done to this country over the last fourteen years has been certifiably evil: foment racial divisions, eviscerate the middle class, rig elections (they’ve done this for a century), promote the global warming hoax in order to bring all peoples to their knees, escalated the use the Federal Reserve for their own purposes, and, the final nail in our coffin, Biden has opened our southern border to the world. He has encouraged and made easy the invasion of America by migrants from over a hundred and fifty-eight countries.

Psaki has defended this, the most grievous attack on our nation. Whoever becomes the next press secretary will have to do the same. To get the job they must hate America as founded. That’s the gig and there is probably no shortage of eager young duly indoctrinated functionaries willing to try their wiles on an unsuspecting public. The American public must become less unsuspecting.

Our corrupt media of course adores Psaki and are delighted with her move to MSNBC, one of their numerous approved propaganda outlets that regularly disseminates fake news: Trump colluded with Russia to win the election, Russia hacked the DNC, Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation, the 2020 election was fraud-free, January 6 was an insurrection. Their list of hoaxes is endless and actually evil. As Dennis Prager often repeats, “Truth is not a left-wing value.”

Getting power and keeping it is their only goal. That will have to be the goal of whoever replaces Psaki. She will have to be a quick and good perjurer. The American people must become wiser, not so easily manipulated by a manipulative government, and better at recognizing deceivers when confronted by them.

Obama was a con man. Donald Trump was the real deal. Biden is a corrupt tool of the globalists. Carl Sagan again:

If we can’t think for ourselves, if we’re unwilling to question authority, then we’re just putty in the hands of those in power. But if the citizens are educated and form their own opinions, then those in power work for us. In every country, we should be teaching our children the scientific method and the reasons for a Bill of Rights. With this comes a certain decency, humility and community spirit. In the demon-haunted world that we inhabit by virtue of being human, this may be all that stands between us and the enveloping darkness.

Words to live by. Good riddance to Jen Psaki. May her replacement be a bit more human, without an unthinking reply to every question as though there is a button pushed that emits a pre-concocted response.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab (cropped)