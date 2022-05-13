MSNBC guests and their macabre obsession with abortion

Just in the past few days, news outlet MSNBC hosted two separate women, both of whom addressed the hot-button topic of abortion. Although such a controversial and emotionally-charged subject ought to be approached with diplomacy and discretion, these women were visibly thrilled as they considered the murder of helpless babies. After what we’ve been through with American Democrats, it shouldn’t be surprising – yet it is.

Laurie Kilmartin, a “comedian” known for her appearance on a popular television show, vocalized her fantasy about procreating with the SCOTUS leaker, and then happily killing the child if the leaker turned out to be a conservative.

Here’s my feeling about the leaker. I would like to find out who the leaker is, so I could make sweet love to that person, because that person is a hero to me. Okay? …. And if the leaker – a lot of people are saying it could be a conservative – if the leaker is a Republican, and if I get pregnant during our lovemaking, I will joyfully abort our fetus, and let them know.

MSNBC guest says she wants to make sweet love to the SCOTUS leaker, then “joyfully abort the baby." pic.twitter.com/NNSU7B6ahD — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) May 9, 2022

As Kilmartin relayed her sadistic wishful thinking, the other correspondents present nodded along to her rant – they even laughed. Not a single person on the panel castigated her for joyfully envisioning the creation of a precious child for the purpose of slaughter.

Next up is Katie Porter, a Democrat Congresswoman from California, gleefully discussing the wake of destruction left by the Biden tornado – hyper-inflation – because she knows in just a moment, she gets to discuss one of her favorite topics: the gruesome mutilation of the unborn (although verbally sanitized as ‘abortion’).

Democrat Katie Porter says inflation is a great reason to kill babies in abortions.https://t.co/RzJFrClddwpic.twitter.com/suqfCz1yIh — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 12, 2022

They really aren’t hiding their love for child sacrifice. They can’t wait to talk about it, and when they do, their enthusiasm is both visible and audible. They are way past the lie that their support for abortion is within the confines of it being “safe, legal, and rare” – rather, not only do they promote it as a panacea for all societal ills, but they now proclaim it to be a euphoric experience that every woman deserves to have (#abortiongasm is a popular hashtag within the pro-abortion online community).

A mainstream political demographic evidently finds baby murder to be exciting, and it’s not the conservatives.