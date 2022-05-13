‘Bread and Circuses’ but without the bread

Roman poet Juvenal purportedly said, “Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt.” This phrase expressed the strategic blueprint of Roman officials, one which sustained civic approval through misdirection and diversion – attention was directed towards the pleasures of hedonism and entertainment rather than the neglectful government.

Sound familiar? The presence of fast-food establishments, fully-stocked grocery stores, and microwaves, provide convenience to such a degree, few of us would be able to survive in the event of a total collapse of the supply chain. We live in a world of perpetual distractions, from social media, to streaming services on the television, to a 24-hour news cycle of state-sponsored propaganda.

However, with Biden’s usurpation of the executive branch, he and his accomplices are flipping the script. Instead of pacifying the masses to maintain public support, Joe and company threw out half of Juvenal’s equation – they forgot the food! You’d think they’d be on top of their game, to deflect attention from the litany of crises continuing to pile up on their watch – skyrocketing inflation, open borders and rising crime, or perhaps even the radical Marxism being pushed in school – but no, they can’t even get ‘bread and circuses’ right.

Almost as soon as the Democrats took power, issues arose concerning the supply chain. Throughout last year, grocery store shelves remained so consistently empty, our Commander-in-Thief rightfully earned the moniker “Bare Shelves Biden.” Although not broadcasted as the newsworthy story it is, over the last four months, “sixteen major fires have erupted at food industry facilities and plants.” And now, to top it all off, the Democrats and their policies are destroying the abilities for mothers to feed their infants.

BREAKING: Newly released report shows that the largest producer of baby formula was shut down for 3 months by the Biden administration, including Obama. — Donald J. Trump Tracker (@DJTTracker) May 12, 2022

We live in a world where cultural and societal collapse is imminent – due to a thieving and self-serving group of political elitists, and our own shameful concessions of our God-given rights.

The evil was not in bread and circuses, per se, but in the willingness of the people to sell their rights as free men for full bellies and the excitements of the games which would serve to distract them from the other human hungers which bread and circuses can never appease.

A prudent course of action for them would be a provision of the bare minimum welfare lifestyle – bread and circuses – but alas, no one ever accused the Democrats of being intellectual.