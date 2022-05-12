Pallets and pallets of baby formula for illegals, nothing on the shelves for Americans

You've heard of pallets of cash for the mullahs? Now it's pallets of baby formula exclusively for illegals -- while American babies go hungry.

Such is the incredible story being reported by the Washington Examiner on the state of Joe Biden's "priorities."

Get a load:

The nationwide shortage of baby formula that has sent mothers desperately rushing from store to store has evaded one lucky group: illegal immigrants detained by Border Patrol. According to videos posted by a Florida lawmaker, the Biden administration has been shipping “pallets” of baby formula to migrant holding facilities. “They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border,” said Republican Rep. Kat Cammack in one of two online postings yesterday. “Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula,” she added, holding a photo of empty shelves where the formula would be.

Cammack's video is here:

It comes just after the Biden administration had been caught red-handed taking away doctors and medical personall from the Veterans Administration and dragooning them into serving illegals at the border. Troops in need of medical care could wait. Unvetted illegals breaking into the U.S. come first.

Now it's baby formula, so America's babies can wait, too, and too bad about the little ones going hungry.

It sounds as though I may be exaggerating. Well, I am not. Here's the Biden administration's attitude towards the entire baby formula crisis, which has left store shelves bare and babies without sustanance, from Biden's new press secretary:

"On baby formula, there have been severe shortages throughout much of the country over many weeks and months but particularly the last couple of weeks, what is the administration doing? What can you do?" a reporter asked. "That's something certainly we've been tracking. Ensuring that infant formula is safe and available for families across the country is a top priority for the White House and this administration. We know that Abbott's voluntary recall of infant formula products has led to some Americans being unable to access other critical medical food supply. This is an urgent issue that the FDA and White House are working 24/7 to address." "Who is running point on the formula issue at the White House? You mentioned the White House is involved," another reporter followed up. "At the White House, I don't know," Jean-Pierre said while laughing. "I can find out for you and get you a person who is running point."

For them, it's all fun and games as America's mothers desperately search for baby formula, a product that is not easily made at home nor easy to substitute, for their infants. According to NewsMax, 40% of store shelves are empty of formula now, up from 29% in March, and a manufacturer shutdown has meant a delay expected to extend for 10 weeks at least.

But no such problems for foreigners illegally crossing our border. Biden ought to be sending the single moms with babies on their hips back to Mexico on Title 42-style grounds that there isn't sufficient baby formula in the states at this point, but plenty for them in Mexico and in their home countries, but he'd rather they not be inconvenienced.

Something like this is insanity, a terrible policy priority likely to affect American parents on a gut level enough to make them vote for Biden's opponents in November. The Bidenites don't have a clue as to how bad this will be for them because nothing is more motivating to voters to go to the polls than danger for their children, and the danger of starvation is very much in this category.

The Bidenites may be clueless, but after the suffering they are inflicting on American parents and their babies, and then the insult added to injury of illegals going first on the formula, they will learn well about the wisdom of this policy the hard way, come this November.

