Who is torching our food supply?

Once is an accident. Twice, a coincidence. Three times is a pattern. But four times is an act of war. Who has declared war on us by setting fire and explosions to America's food processing plants? In the last four months, 16 major fires have erupted at food industry facilities and plants. Sixteen. This does not seem to be a conspiracy theory. It seems to be a conspiracy.

In a General Mills plant in Iowa this month, two major incidents within 48 hours took place; one was a roof fire, the other at a General Mills facility in Covington, Georgia where a small plane crashed into the plant.

Azure Standard, less than a week ago, burned to the ground in a massive fire. CEO David Stelzer is admitting that all Azure Market liquid products will be out of stock for the foreseeable future as a result. Around the same time, an important food processing plant in Salinas, California experienced a four-alarm fire. Taylor Farms California Foodservice production facility burned almost to the ground.

In March in Arizona, 50,000 pounds of food were lost to a fire at the Maricopa Food Pantry.

Also in March the Rio Fresh onion packing facility in San Juan, Texas experienced a significant structure fire. In April, New Hampshire's East Conway Beef and Pork slaughterhouse had a major fire.

Here are more fire reports just since January:

Penobscot McCrum potato processing plant in Belfast, Maine.

Hot Pockets at a Nestle plant in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Walmart fulfillment center, Plainfield, Indiana.

Shearer’s Foods potato chip plant in northeast Oregon.

Wisconsin River Meats site in Mauston.

Cargill-Nutrena plant in Lecompte, Louisiana.

A poultry processing plant in Hamilton, Ontario

A food processing plant in San Antonio, Texas.

Maid-Rite Steak Company meat processing plant in Scott Township, Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania.

JVS USA beef processing plant in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Patak Meat Products in Cobb County, Georgia.

Tyson Foods River Valley Ingredients rendering plant in Hanceville, Alabama.

Kellogg's plant in Memphis, Tennessee.

Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Monmouth, Illinois.

Deli Star meat processing plant in Fayetteville, Illinois

These could just be coincidences, albeit suspicious ones. But maybe not. Note this long list from a Twitster:

This is absolutely not coincidental. pic.twitter.com/6pJsOEGIjd — Kween Josie (@KweenJosie) April 23, 2022

This list is not complete and some of these fires have been officially listed as accidental or inconclusive. Some dubious "fact checkers" have debunked a conspiracy. But don't these fires seem a bit much in such a short time? At a time when fertilizer supplies are getting dangerously threatened, and at a time when prices are sky high due to Bidenflation, and at a time when America's wheat supply looks bad for her breadbasket status, what is happening here? I would love to see a statistician calculate the odds of all these fires happening coincidentally during a four-month period.

The SCOTUS abortion ruling story has sucked all the oxygen out of the news cycle since two nights ago. Few are paying attention to how these cumulative food processing fires and rising wheat prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war are affecting America's food supply. Radio ads featuring packaged survival food that will keep for years are on the increase as well.

While all of this can be a grand coincidence or a giant conspiracy theory, it does not seem so.

There are also food chain problems: When Biden closed the pipelines to kowtow to the Greens, he shorted our own supply. It drove the price of gasoline sky high. Combine that with his policy of paying people not to work, this created a truck-driver shortage, which in turn created a food chain problem: If truck drivers are staying home, who will drive the food trucks to food purveyors? This vicious cycle, combined with the fires and wheat shortages and increased food prices, have created a perfect storm which threatens our food supply.

The radical Left are now realizing that their self-inflicted desperate times may call for desperate measures in view of the likely November Red Tsunami threatening their chokehold on American culture and politics. SCOTUS provides an opportunity to rally the addled troops to a greatly exaggerated abortion-ban threat. It also, just coincidentally, provides a welcome diversion to take American eyes off the increasingly dangerous food shortage or food insecurity problems America now faces. If all eyes are focused on SCOTUS, those are eyes not focused on why our food supply is being threatened.

Then again, it could be nothing.

Image: Screen shot from KPIX CBS SF Bay Area video, via YouTube