Feds and media ignoring doubling of mortality among young and middle-aged adults in latest data

Something is killing off large numbers of 25-to-54-year-olds in the United States, and the powers that be in government and the media are pretending it is not happening. There is no visible effort to study the alarming statistics gathered by actuaries for the life insurance industry, which keeps track of deaths because they directly impact their bottom line through calins from the insured.

Aaron Kheriaty, MD spotted the alarming table below on page 23 of a report from the Society of Actuaries Research Institute (hat tip: Mark Wauck, Meaning in History):

Deaths among young-to-middle aged are double what they normally would be in the third quarter of 2021, the latest period for which data are available. And they aren’t primarily due to Covid, for this group is not particularly vulnerable.

Dr. Kheriaty writes:

They can’t hide the bodies. Excess mortality by age in quarter three of 2021 from life insurance claims data. Our public health establishment is entirely ignoring this disaster. These younger people did not die of Covid. (snip) Wall Street is aware of this--take a look at stock prices for certain companies that may be implicated. I'm working with insurance company executives and regulators who want answers. They are a large and powerful industry that historically has intervened to improve workplace safety, automobile safety, fire code safety, etc. They lose money when people die unnecessarily.

Now, what could be causing this spike in death rates? Could it be the mass vaccinations of an untested gene therapy? Maybe not, but what other factor affecting most people has been operating?

One would think understanding this wave of death among the normally healthy would be a major priority and topic for discussion.

Isn’t it interesting that nobody else seems at all concerned?