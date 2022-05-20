Biden Administration mandate could allow infants to be gender transitioned

A federal district court recently temporarily blocked enforcement of two Biden administration mandates that would force both nonprofit and for-profit religious employers and health care providers to pay for transgender medical procedures and counseling-- even if the measures violate the employers' or providers' religious beliefs.

District Judge Daniel M. Traynor of the U.S. District Court of North Dakota ruled that the Christian Employers Alliance "has shown a likelihood of success on the merits" in its case. He wrote in his decision: "No government agency ought to be in the business of evaluating the sincerity of another’s religious beliefs.”

The judge noted:

HHS Guidance encourages a parent to file a complaint if a medical provider refuses to gender transition their child, of any age, including an infant. The thought that a newborn child could be surgically altered to change gender is the result of the Biden HHS Notification and HHS Guidance that brands a medical professional’s refusal to do so as discrimination. Indeed, the HHS Guidance specifically invites the public to file complaints for acting in a manner the Alliance says is consistent with their sincerely held religious beliefs.

He added:

Beyond the religious implications, the Biden HHS Notification and resulting HHS Guidance frustrate the proper care of gender dysphoria, where even among adults who experience the condition, a diagnosis occurs following the considered involvement of medical professionals. By branding the consideration as “discrimination,” the HHS prohibits the medical profession from evaluating what is best for the patient in what is certainly a complex mental health question.

The Christian Employers Alliance is represented by the Christian law firm Alliance Defending Freedom, which claims that the Biden administration violated its free exercise rights under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), the free exercise clause of the First Amendment, and its free speech rights.

ADF Legal Counsel Jacob Reed stated:

The employers we represent believe that God purposefully created humans as either male or female, and so it would violate their religious beliefs to pay for or perform life-altering medical procedures or surgeries that seek to change one’s biological sex. The court was on firm ground to halt enforcement of these unlawful mandates that disrespect people of faith.

That seems a rather easy argument to make. See also Genesis 1:27— “Male and female He created them.” If you don’t believe in God, it is still irrefutable that we wouldn’t be here as advanced mammals if it weren’t for sexual dimorphism…the existence of two sexes and the clear distinction between males and females. Turns out, we weren’t delivered by a stork.

The assertion that "HHS Guidance encourages a parent to file a complaint if a medical provider refuses to gender transition their child, of any age, including an infant,” is beyond disturbing. So far beyond disturbing. If true, it is virtually indescribable. Progressives who push gender transitioning always justify this by saying something like, “We have to abide by the child’s wishes…for their own health and safety.” Well, no baby’s first words are “I wanna be the opposite sex! Please help me transition now!” This is monstrous.

It is impossible to truly “change one’s gender.” Of that, the science is settled/certain, even if that assertion goes against what is the closest thing a leftist has to a religious belief.

Attempting to “transition” a young child, surgically or otherwise, is one step removed from aborting that child. And, like the vast majority of abortions, it is done at the whim of adults, for their convenience—or pleasure.

Those who would condone or perform such an act should be transitioned…straight to a maximum-security prison.

Image credit: Pixabay license