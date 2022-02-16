Trudeau’s tactics mark the second time Democrats inspired a dictator

Canada’s Trudeau is not an original thinker; he’s a follower. He pretends to be Black, Indian, or a cowboy. He admires dictators (Castro) and dictatorships (China). That’s why I wasn’t at all surprised to recognize that both his rhetoric regarding the truckers and his response to them perfectly echo the Democrats’ rhetoric and response to the January 6 protesters. But this isn’t the first time Democrats have inspired dictators. Back in the 1920s and 1930s, Hitler looked to the Democrats’ eugenics laws, especially in the American South, to craft the Nazi’s eugenics laws.

I don’t want to clutter this post with pictures of Trudeau in blackface, pretending to be an Indian in India, or sauntering around in his little cowboy hat. But it is important to remind you of his respect for both dictators and dictatorships. Of Castro, Trudeau said,

“Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century. A legendary revolutionary and orator, Mr. Castro made significant improvements to the education and healthcare of his island nation. “While a controversial figure, both Mr. Castro’s supporters and detractors recognized his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for “el Comandante”.

Trudeau also admired the dictatorial Chinese communist system:

So that’s Trudeau. Cast your mind back to the day after January 6 (and every day since). A kerfuffle that was a minor happening compared to the BLM/Antifa riots was instantly an “insurrection,” with “terrorists,” contributing to the “death of democracy.” This supercut of the reaction to Tucker Carlson’s January 6 special sums it up:

And here’s exactly the same thing when it comes to the Trudeau cadre and the truckers:

And just as the Democrats brought out the National Guard to impose martial law on D.C. and then stripped the January 6 protesters (all of them, not just those who committed violent acts) of all civil rights, that’s exactly what Trudeau is now doing to the truckers in Canada (and I’ve heard Biden urged him on). Tucker Carlson sums it up well:

This isn’t the first time that the Democrats have provided inspiration for non-American dictators. In The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left, Dinesh D’Souza describes how Hitler looked to the Progressive/Democrat eugenics movement and Southern Jim Crow laws to help him draft his own eugenics laws. D’Souza opens the relevant chapter with a quote from George Frederickson’s Racism: A Short History (Princeton University Press 2002):

It was with the passage of the Nuremberg Laws in 1935 that Germany became a full-fledged racist regime. American laws were the main foreign precedents for such legislation.

And here’s D’Sousa:

On June 5, 1934, shortly after Hitler’s ascent to power, the leading figures behind the Nuremberg Laws gathered at a meeting to determine what those laws should actually say. [snip] One of the most knowledgeable sources for the Nazis was a young lawyer named Heinrich Krieger, who had studied at the University of Arkansas and whose research into U.S. race law formed the basis of the work of the Nazi Ministry of Justice. (p. 115.) [snip] Basically the Nazis were interested in three things from America: laws on interracial marriage, laws restricting immigration on the basis of race, and the Jim Crow laws. The Nazis recognized that U.S. segregation and miscegenation laws applied to blacks and U.S. immigration laws applied to other ethnic groups that were minorities in the United States. ... [T]he Nazis were convinced that they could apply these same laws with appropriate modification to their own situation. (p. 116.)

From there, D’Souza follows the Nazis analyzing the Democrats’ laws against intermarriage and race-based immigration quotas and laws mandating segregation.

The Nazis put these laws into the category of “subjects without citizenship rights.” In other words, the Nazis were excited about America having created the basis for two categories of citizenship: first-class citizens and second-class citizens. (p. 117.)

Here in America, even Bill Maher saw how Hitleresque Trudeau was when he said that the unvaccinated “take up space and, with that, we have to make a choice—in terms of a leader in a country—do we tolerate these people?”

I can’t do justice to D’Souza’s entire book on the subject but suffice to say that Democrats inspired Hitler with their racial obsessions. And now, Democrats are inspiring Trudeau with their insurrection and martial law narrative. It might be time for Democrats to take a long look in the mirror and ask themselves why it is that some of the worst people in the world have looked to them for leadership.

