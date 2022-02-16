Continued violence: A history of Democrats vs Black Americans

The violent crime plaguing the Democrat-controlled Black communities is nothing new. For over two hundred years, violence has been a mechanism of control wielded against Black Americans by Democrat party leadership. It is a historical fact that the Democrat party was the party of slavery, secession, segregation, and now socialism. And whether it was the whip, branding iron, rape, castration, or murder, they have always applied violence as the primary tool to compel Black obedience. But it is put into maximum overdrive whenever White Democrat leadership feel that their Blacks are getting a little too uppity.

A century ago, before Antifa and BLM, it was the KKK that were the shock troops of the Democrats

The Black Codes of the Jim Crow era making it illegal for Black citizens to arm themselves, vote, or have equal protection under the law was one of the many times Democrats used this type of violence as a tool of control of the Black community. In 2020, the time had come for the Democrats to put the Black community back in its place again.

According to a November 1, 2020 article by Patrice Oniwuka in the USA Today, in 2019, President Donald Trump had “Lifted median Black household incomes to their highest levels on record and pushed Black unemployment rates and poverty down to their lowest levels.” It looked like Donald Trump would win the 2020 election in a landslide and take a sizable chunk of the impenetrable Democrat Black vote with him. That could not be allowed.

Democrats know they cannot survive without 90% of the Black vote, and if they lose it, even for one year, they’d never get it back. So, they went to Defcon 1, unleashing Black Lives Matters and Antifa in the ghettos of the Black inner-city with one order: BURN IT DOWN!! With a mandate to ensure that the Black middle class never rises again.

This insidious crime wave in the Black ghettos is part of that continuous effort designed by the Democrat party Leadership to keep Black Americans cowed, subjugated, defeated, controlled, and voting 90% for the Democrat party.

Democrats consistently boast about their belief in science, especially psychology. This approach of wielding violence as a tool of control is purely psychological with a predetermined end.

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs is an idea in psychology that says that people are motivated to fulfilling basic needs before moving on to other more advanced needs. These needs encompass five stages: Physiological (food water breathing), Security (financial, health, safety), Social (friendships, romantic family), Esteem (appreciation respect), and Self Actualization (self-awareness, concerned with personal growth, less concerned with the opinions of others and interested in fulfilling their potential).

According to Maslow, self-actualization is described as the full use and exploitation of talents, capabilities, potentialities, etc. Such people seem to be fulfilling themselves and doing the best that they can do. Internally, self-actualization is the primary goal of every human being. People that achieve self-actualization exercise their freedom. The Democrat party leadership can never allow Black Americans to achieve it.

By perpetually shackling Black Americans to #2 (security needs) for over two hundred years, the Democrat party has condemned Black Americans to live in an endless death spiral of fear, sabotaging every effort toward self-actualization. The Democrat party leadership retains their power by creating an environment where Black Democrats eternally must fight for survival, never graduating from the state of extreme paranoia regarding safety, finances, health, and bodily harm.

No human development can commence without safety. Putting up a security perimeter is the first act of a team of Army Green Berets after parachuting into a jungle. All civilized societies understand that security is an absolute must if human development is to achieve self-actualization.

Acknowledging that this is true, we understand why Democrat party leadership in the 1960s advocated and passed welfare legislation that penalized the presence of the primary protector, the father, in the home. And the reason they have hampered every effort to reform this egregious error. We understand why Democrats advocate for the disarming of law-abiding Black citizens in cities Democrats terrorize. We understand why Democrat party politicians advocate for the defunding of the police, no bail, no longer prosecuting certain crimes, drug legalization, prostitution legalization, religious repression, and a borderless America that allows criminals, fentanyl, and child sex trafficking in the ghettoes.

After centuries of this inhumane treatment, the imprisoned people in these Democrat-controlled concentration camps are now victims of “Learned Helplessness.” Learned Helplessness in psychology is a mental state in which an organism is forced to bear painful or otherwise unpleasant stimuli and becomes unwilling to avoid subsequent encounters with those stimuli, even if they are “escapable,” presumably because it has learned that it cannot control the situation. In the ghettoes’ it is simply called giving up.

The great Christian apologist C.S. Lewis wrote, “All that are in Hell choose it. Without self-choice, there could be no Hell. No souls that seriously and constantly desires joy will ever miss it”. From the fifty years of terrible schools, drug corners, religious repression, and general dystopia, Democrats have created a hell for Black people that it seems they are incapable of escaping. Ergo, every Black person voting for the Democrat party is choosing Hell.

But there’s comfort in knowing that there is still hope. There is still a choice. Deuteronomy 30:19 GOD says: “I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore, choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.” It is time for all people but especially Black Americans to choose life over death, heaven over hell.

For those of you that still resist, I ask, hasn’t everything that can be attained by begging, stalking, blood, and death been obtained by now? Shall we live in Hell as Democrats or Heaven as free men?

Vince Everett Ellison, is author of the new book, 25 Lies: Exposing Democrats' Most Dangerous, Seductive, Damnable, Destructive Lies and How to Refute Them.