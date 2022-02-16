New York mayor Eric Adams accuses the New York media of racism

Eric Andrews, a one-time police captain, promised during his mayoral campaign that his experience as a police officer would see him stem the endless (and escalating) flow of violent crime in New York City. He also ran as a hard leftist. Many people (me included) thought he could reconcile those two things. It’s pretty clear now, though, that he can’t. Because crime has flourished during his month and a half in office, rather than taking responsibility, he’s openly blaming the New York media for racism.

During the campaign, Adams promised not to defund the police and, so far as I know, he has not done so. He began his administration, though, by voicing support for Alvin Bragg, Manhattan’s Soros-funded D.A. who, on his first day on the job, announced that he wasn’t going to prosecute most crimes. Armed robbery, for example, was to be prosecuted but only as petty larceny, unless someone was seriously injured or at serious risk of harm. My feeling is that, if someone points a gun at me, I’m at serious risk of harm.

When word got out about his memo ignoring the law and reducing all crimes, Bragg backpedaled a little bit, saying that armed robbery would be prosecuted as a felony and that his assistant district attorneys would have some discretion. Adams eventually criticized Bragg’s approach, blaming Bragg’s policies for an increase in crime.

Then, last week, Adams went to legislators in Albany to try to change bail reform laws in the hope that doing so would get criminals off the street:

On Wednesday, Mayor Adams pleaded with state lawmakers to roll back portions of their bail reform laws -- specifically, provisions allowing most juvenile gun offenders to be prosecuted in Family Court. “Last year 10% of individuals under the age of 18 were arrested by NYPD with a gun,” Adams said. “Six years ago, that was only 1%. 1%! That is what’s happening.” The mayor also believes that judges should be allowed to consider whether a suspect is a danger to the community in making bail decisions.

The New York Post wrote about the meeting in Albany, using this picture to illustrate the story:

Great to be back in Albany to work side by side with Leader @AndreaSCousins and Speaker @CarlHeastie to #GetStuffDone on crime, the economy and every challenge facing New York City. pic.twitter.com/9kGg6iLnre — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 14, 2022

The gist of the story was brief:

Mayor Adams appeared to throw in the towel on trying to convince Assembly Democrats to roll back the state’s bail-reform law following a closed-door meeting in Albany on Monday.

The same report also quoted Adams saying he’d try to solve the crime problem locally if he couldn’t solve it at the state level.

The New York Daily News also acknowledged that Adams had failed to move the pols in Albany away from their criminal “reform” policies.

Image: Eric Adams. Twitter screen grab.

As Adams understand the news reports, instead of saying that he had a nice conversation—“Black mayor, Black speaker, Black majority leader, coming together and talking to each other”—the papers and other media outlets implied “It was all hell up there.”

Adams hasn’t figured out that he’s in the big leagues. He made a promise to reduce crime but it’s accelerated on his watch. He went to Albany to press for change and was rebuffed. These are facts and, on the facts, his first six weeks as mayor have been a failure. Now, he could have said, “I’m going to try harder” or “In need more than six weeks to turn around eight years of failure.” The second would have been the truth. The first, though, may is open to question.

Why? Because instead of taking responsibility for the facts and reframing them to his benefit while talking about future plans, Adams quite explicitly played the race card:

NYC Mayor says the media distorts news about NYC and his leadership because he’s a black man. pic.twitter.com/dX0nqXXaVR — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2022

I’m not saying it out of hate, I’m saying it out of love. I’m a black man that’s the mayor, but my story is being interpreted by people who don’t look like me. We gotta be honest about that.

From that whiny start, Adams challenged the diversity in the newsrooms in New York.

How many Blacks are in the editorial boards? How many Blacks determine how these stories are being written? How many Asians? How many East Asians? How many South Asians? Everyone talks about my government being diversified, what’s the diversification in the newsrooms?

His point was that if you aren’t Black or some type of minority, you’re not fit to report on a Black mayor. He went on in this vein for another minute or so and praised himself for stating uncomfortable truths. These weren’t truths, though. They were the cheap, shoddy performance of a leftist refusing to take responsibility for his promises and his actions.

One of the absolute truisms in life is that, if you expect little from people you will get little. Adams clearly expects little from himself and, even worse, he told all Blacks that, if at first you don’t succeed...blame racism.

I had very little respect for Adams to begin with because he’s a leftist. I have no respect for Adams now because he’s a poor excuse for a man.