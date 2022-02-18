Wrong-way Biden dispatches Kamala Harris ... to secure the Ukraine border

So Kamala Harris is going to resolve the border crisis. That would be Ukraine's, not the U.S.'s Southern border, to somehow resolve Ukraine's border crisis instead of ours.

According to the New York Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris set off Thursday on a peace mission to Europe as Russia appeared to accelerate preparations for an invasion of Ukraine — undeterred by her failure to resolve the ongoing US-Mexico border crisis as President Biden’s point person on illegal immigration. About two hours after Harris departed DC to attend the Munich Security Conference, Biden emerged from the White House and said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will launch an invasion of Ukraine “within the next several days.” As Harris flew east to Germany, Biden traveled west to Lorain, Ohio, to talk about fixing Great Lakes pollution through his three-month-old bipartisan infrastructure law — prompting his aides to insist the jaunt wouldn’t distract him from the potential outbreak of the largest and deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II. “I doubt [Putin’s] sitting back at the Kremlin right now shaking because Kamala Harris is over there,” Rep Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an interview with Newsmax TV Wednesday. “She couldn’t pour something out of a boot if there were instructions written on the heel,” Burchett added. “She can’t even find our southern border, much less the Ukrainian border. This is a joke, this is a travesty.”

That would be the same Ukraine Biden ordered Americans to evacuate from as it was supposedly too dangerous. We know that Democrats have been trying to find a way to get rid of Kamala, seeking a "process" as Jill Biden put it, or plotting with Congress, so they can replace her with someone more palatable as Joe heads off to the dog tracks, perhaps a kick upstairs to the Supreme Court or a takedown from a financial scandal, but we had forgotten about Ron Brown.

More likely, they're beating the war drums to get Joe's poll numbers up in a 'wag the dog' maneuver, and in sending Kamala instead of Joe, they know there's no danger, and get her out of the way, as well as create the appearance of "doing something." Most of the diplomatic activity, after all, is being done by Europe's heavyweights with Russia, and in an emerging alliance between U.K., Poland, and Ukraine. Putting Kamala there seems to be little more than letting her get underfoot as they panic over the polls.

What's bad here about this Harris visit is the message sent to the Kremlin, which has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border, and Kiev, which is trying its best to keep from conflict which can only lead to its being gobbled down by its larger neighbor: The U.S. is, to paraphrase former President Trump, "not sending their best."

Harris is notorious for her failure to secure the U.S. border, making it a free-for-all for unvetted nationals of more than 100 countries to come on in, and securing a bonanza for global human smuggling syndicates and Mexican cartels, both of which have reaped billions on the Biden-Harris open-borders policy. Harris is the 'border czar' for three Central American countries, and she can't even dissade them from shipping illegals. In fact, her big border plan, which is to secure corporate millions for 'investment in those countries -- Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala -- is pretty much an illegal alien encouragement plan if you look at the devils in the details. How do investments from banks and remittance services, translation software, and small business formation advice in countries that stamp out small business do anything but encourage illegal immigration? Virtually all of those 'investments' are geared to make a life of illegal residence in the U.S. easier, not a life in Central America easier, other than through the receipt of remittances, which the IMF has noted, tends to 'underdevelop' a country as people shun building their own countries in favor of collecting checks from abroad.

Everything Harris does to secure a border turns out to be a failure. She's failed in America, and now she's taking her show in the road.

Biden has dispatched her with that record to the big leagues, the Ukraine and Russia showdown, as if she's ever cared a whit about those places in her party-girl past, and now she's there to look 'serious' and 'important' for the cameras.

Let's just say she'll be treated about as importantly as she was when she went to Paris a few months ago to 'repair' U.S.-France relations after the matter had already been taken care of and was reduced to buying cookware for the cameras. By and large, she was ignored as a curiosity in Paris. It was the same when she was ignored during a meeting of the Biden cabinet bigs in Mexico City that was held last fall, and she was out in the hinterlands of the U.S. doing a first lady-type task such as visiting a daycare while the big boys played ball. It appears she wasn't invited.

Whatever is going on, don't expect substance for this. All that will come of it is a reminder that Harris has failed to solve the U.S. border crisis, which last year saw a record 2 million 'encounters' from illegals rolling on into the U.S. Now she's going to solve Ukraine? Given her record, one can safely expect that she will leave Europe, and the Ukraine border, less safe than she found it.

Image: Screen shot from CBS News video, via YouTube