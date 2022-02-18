AOC releases video that proves Ted Cruz's point that Dems and their 'fact-checkers' have been lying about him

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is having a rough week with Senator Ted Cruz. Her vastly inflated opinion of her own intelligence has once again led her out on a limb that Cruz is only too willing and able to saw off for her.

In case you missed it, do take a look at her attempt to denigrate the Texas senator that ended disastrously for her. This time, she was not aiming at Cruz, but rather, in her boasting about herself, she provided evidence that incriminated Democrat Senator Dick Durbin and assorted media "fact-checkers" for lying about Cruz.

AOC released a video in which she bragged about getting stimulus money to "huge amounts" of illegals.

We fought tooth and nail for the inclusion of undocumented people in relief packages, stimulus checks, FEMA assistance. And we've actually helped huge amounts of undocumented families in our district get federal relief that many others were trying to lock them out of.

When he saw this video, the senator "pounced," as the Washington Post likes to say when conservatives reveal progressives' hypocrisy:

I tried to prevent Democrats from giving stimulus checks to illegal aliens.



“Fact checkers” said Dems weren’t trying to give illegal aliens stimulus checks.



They were wrong. https://t.co/3yAenfZs0g — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 17, 2022

In fact, a year ago, when Senator Cruz first brought up the problem that illegals (not to mention prison inmates) were going to get stimulus money, he was viciously attacked, as these tweets demonstrate:

3/x FACT 4: Durbin then screamed “liar!” and insisted no illegal immigrants would get $$ because the bill requires social security numbers.



FACT 5: Lefty “press” outlets, like Daily Beast, dutifully repeated Durbin’s charge. They did ZERO fact checking fo their own, just said... — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

4/x ...that my claim that illegal immigrants would get the $$ was “false.”



FACT 6: Lefty pundits & celebrities like Morgan Fairchild happily repeat the charge that I “lied.” They know none of the facts, but in this politically charged world, the other side must always be wrong. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

5/x FACT 7: As it so happens, it was Durbin who was lying, and he knew it.



Why?



FACT 8: There are 12mm or more illegal immigrants. 60% of them are from visa overstays. Many (if not most) of them have social security numbers. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

7/x FACT 11: My amendment required that recipients would be “lawfully present,” i.e., legal.



FACT 12: When Durbin falsely said ZERO illegal immigrants would get $$, I asked if he would yield for a question. Schumer, sitting next to him, bellowed “no!!” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

8/x FACT 13: If Durbin had taken my Q, I would have asked, “if you’re right that no illegal aliens will get $$ under this bill...WHY ARE YOU AND EVERY DEM OPPOSING MY AMENDMENT TO DO JUST THAT?”



The answer is that Durbin was lying, and he knew that Lefty partisans would... — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

9/x ...reflexively believe his gals charge that I was the one lying.



FACT 14: When the checks go out, millions of illegal immigrants WILL GET $1400 checks.



PREDICTION: the Lefty press & pundits won’t cover it, and won’t care. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

So, it is obvious that Senator Cruz has scored a victory over his critics. But does he have to credit AOC for an assist?



