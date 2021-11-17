Biden plotting with the House to give Kamala the boot?

Is Joe Biden plotting with House Democrats to replace Kamala Harris?

Sure looks that way, given some curious goings-on reported by Fox News's straight-news congressional correspondent, Chad Pergram:

WOAH: There's talk on Capitol Hill about the mechanics of a confirmation hearing to fill a VP vacancy amid Kamala's nose-diving approval numbers and reports of a strained relationship between Biden and Harris pic.twitter.com/9W0AUakmiw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2021

According to the Daily Mail's report on the matter, citing Fox News's Jesse Watters show, where Pergram appeared:

'Our Capitol Hill Correspondent Chad Pergram tells us he's been hearing whispers suggesting there could be some new high-profile confirmation hearings on the horizon in the House of Representatives,' said Watters during the segment. 'Why is this a big deal? Because the house does not confirm normal nominees. But it does confirm vice-presidential nominees. Does this have something to do with Kamala Harris? It's been no secret she's been running out of favor with the Biden team,' he added.

...and...

'There is a lot of conjecture right now about the future of Vice President Harris and her lagging poll numbers,' Pergram said after Watters welcomed him on the segment. 'So I got a message recently from someone who knows Capitol Hill very well and they suggested I should familiarize myself with the process to confirm a vacancy for the vice president in the Senate and in the House,' Pergram added.

Pergram cautioned that this was amorphous stuff but that he nevertheless thinks something is going on.

It follows from news that Joe's team embarrassingly slighted her at the signing ceremony for their porkulus infrastructure bill, something Harris actually worked on, but the White House seemed to have "forgot."

Harris has proven herself to be well beneath her office, given her gaffes, blunders, staff flight, and failure to do her job, and she sports public approval polling numbers well below Joe's, currently at 41% in the RealClearPolitics average.

The Pergram report follows from another rumor just a day ago of a Biden plan to kick Harris upstairs:

Rumors have circulated that Biden may even be considering nominating Harris for a Supreme Court seat if one becomes vacant so that he can select a new Vice President. While White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that Harris is a "vital partner" to Biden, the fact that the administration even felt the need to try and quell such reports suggests that they may not be entirely unfounded.

Harris herself, according to AMAC writer Shane Harris, is "an unusually Machiavellian Vice President who is openly plotting to eventually take the reins."

She's bitten back against the CNN exposé with Biden-is-racist charges, which appeared in a long CNN piece by Edward-Isaac Dovere and a colleague. That undoubtedly scares Joe, though it certainly didn't stop Harris from joining Joe as his running mate. It has since prompted a Sunday-night "nice doggie" round of praise tweets about Harris from his spokesweasel, Jen Psaki,

There was also an incident yesterday where Harris, or someone on her team, blurred the presidential seal as Joe signed his bloated infrastructure bill. The reasons are unknown for that, possibly copyright or conflict of interest, and such blurrings have reportedly occurred before. But it's also possible it was a smack against Joe and his illegitimate presidency. Given the backbiting, it's natural to think that.

Also, she's brought up the 25th Amendment in a "non-joking" way, according to a source of Jack Posobiec's last August. I wrote about that here. So now it seems that Old Joe is doing the same for her.

What's significant about that is that Joe has decades of friendships, alliances, and honor-among-thieves relationships throughout Congress. Harris, by contrast, has few allies, given her self-serving and ambitious nature. Whose plotting is likely to have more legs? Obviously, Joe's.

All the same, it might not involve Joe or his crony relationships; it most likely would involve political strategizing among the Democrats in the interest of political survival. Everyone knows that senile old poopy-pants Joe is not up to the job and is wearing out far faster than anticipated as a placeholder for Democrats. But getting Joe out means bringing Kamala Harris in, another unacceptable solution even to Democrats, who don't like her. The plan may well be to knock out Harris quickly, position someone they want in the vice-presidential slot, and then commence to take out old Joe, likely by the 25th Amendment. That might stanch the expected bloodletting in the 2022 midterm election if all goes according to plan.

Such plots usually do not. What we see here now, though, is pretty close to open warfare between Joe and Kamala, and it's only going to get uglier.

