Kamala Harris camp leaks to press about racism among the Bidenites

It had to happen. You know it had to happen.

As poll numbers sink for Joe Biden and fall even lower for Kamala Harris, it was only a matter of time before the fast-sinking U.S.S. Kamala started firing 'racism' projectiles against the slightly less swiftly sinking U.S.S. Brandon.

According to this long report that ran in CNN by Edward-Isaac Dovere and Jasmine Wright:

Suspicion has sprouted out of the bitterness. Last month, White House aides leapt to the defense of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg , who was being hammered with outrage by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and like-minded online pundits for taking paternity leave after the adoption of his twins in September. Harris loyalists tell CNN they see in that yet another example of an unfair standard at play, wondering why she didn't get similar cover any of the times she's been attacked by the right. "It's hard to miss the specific energy that the White House brings to defend a White man, knowing that Kamala Harris has spent almost a year taking a lot of the hits that the West Wing didn't want to take themselves," said a former Harris aide, reflecting conversations last month among several former aides and current allies. Buttigieg, of course, isn't just a former 2020 Democratic primary rival; to many party insiders and suspicious Harris supporters, he is a likely challenger for the next open Democratic presidential nomination, whether that comes in 2024 or 2028.

Which is about what one can expect of someone who's floundering in her job, has no sense of self-sufficiency outside the idea of winning the approval of older men, and is now whipping the 'racism' stinger to coerce the approval she wants.

Joe Biden, of course, is a racist. His latest ravings about Satchel Paige and his strange 1960s-style use of language declaring the man a "negro" pretty well syncs with all his other racist statements about Indian gas station attendants, Barack Obama being "clean" and "articulate," and all thatcreepy stuff about being in a swimming pool full of black children discussing his leg hair. There was also his funeral paean to his friend the late Ku Klux Klansman turned senator, Robert Byrd.

Racism surrounds Biden like a miasma and has for decades.

Kamala said nothing about any of that obvious stuff when she signed on to be Biden's vice president, though, but the minute she starts running into trouble in her own job, brought on by her own missteps and phoniness, she suddenly notices all this Biden 'racism' to the press. And it's accompanied by more than a tad of jealousy given that Buttigieg got some laughable defense from the White House and she didn't.

As laughable as this 'racism' opportunism, it got the White House's attention. White House spokesweasel Jen Psaki put out this weird tweet at around 9 p.m. on Sunday night:

For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 15, 2021

The only person who needed "to hear it" was Kamala, of course. The White House could see that implied racism charge coming from the Kamala Kamp from a mile away in the CNN report and decided that some stroking of Harris's wounded ego might do the trick.

But word is already out about what they really think of Kamala -- that she is a useless free rider, a millstone around Biden's neck dragging his poll numbers downhill along with her own. From their point of view, she fails at everything she's ever been given a chance at and then whines that her failures are "no win" portfolios, even though they are perfectly winnable given that all she has to do is restore President Trump's successful border policies. The CNN piece notes that the White House hasn't come out to defend her because it has such disgust for her amateur-hour errors, such as laughing like a hyena when CBS's Lester Holmes asked her a softball question about visiting the border.

That's different from when Harris has created problems for herself, White House aides believe, such as when she didn't push back on a student who accused Israel of "ethnic genocide." West Wing aides weren't going to clean up after that. But even when Harris has faced her own manufactured outrage from the right, like when an innocuous tweet about enjoying the long Memorial Day weekend was said to be her insulting dead veterans, White House aides also remained virtually silent. The list of complaints between the West Wing and the vice president's office keeps growing, even stemming from Harris' first assignment from Biden this spring. The situation has become a back and forth of irritations -- some real, some perceived.

She's demanding that Joe prop up her sinking ship, but his ship is sinking, too, and they'd rather she be helping them.

Now they've got racism to worry about coming from her, and the CNN piece was just the first arrow from the Kamala quiver. Kamala of course has more and they know she knows she has more. Now they've got that to worry about which explains the sudden rush to empty words of praise for Kamala, who it turns out is high maintenance and in need of stroking.

What a self-induced mess. Kamala now knows that all she has to do is leak something to the press about Joe's racism and she'll get instant praise from the White House about how smart and astute and leaderly she is.

Meanwhile, everyone else can see that she's a phony. The White House, though, knows it will have to keep heaping the praise -- and likely support her in her likely 2024 run for president despite the fact that they can't stand her and she's been nothing but incompetence and trouble. When Kamala whips out the race card against them, out they will come like a mechanical cuckoo clock in praise for her -- with about as much authenticity. .

Sounds like a lovely scene at the White House these days.

It's pathetic.

Image: Twitter screen shot