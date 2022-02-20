Are Canadians ever going to get sick of Justin Trudeau?

Recently, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau essentially called Melissa Lantsman, a conservative member of the Canadian Parliament, a swastika-waving Nazi. This wasn't just the usual disgusting and preposterously hysterical hyperbole employed by leftists. This was particularly egregious, as Lantsman is a descendant of Holocaust survivors. But in what passes for the mind of the prime minister, she had to be savaged because she dared to defend the truckers who are protesting his draconian mandates and increasingly brutal police-state actions.

Trudeau said of his fellow public servants, "Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas; they can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag." (Which none of them have done or would do.) Or they could stand with Trudeau, who actually is acting like a dictator of a Banana Republic — or Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev. Neither of these is a good look for the leader of the True North, as it's too cold to grow bananas and too many of his citizens still remember who the good guys were in the Cold War. Nonetheless, Trudeau's behavior has become so outlandish that I wouldn't be surprised if he took his shoe off and started banging on a podium at any time.

In response to another member of Parliament who called on Trudeau to apologize for his appalling remarks, Trudeau replied, "Canadians deserve their freedoms back." Yes, Prime Minister, that is why the truckers you slander are protesting. You took their freedoms from them, and they'd like them back.

Trudeau also said that the blockades "continue to interfere with people's daily lives." That's rich. His government has been doing that for more than two years now, which is why untold millions have offered their support for the brave members of the Freedom Convoy. They would like it if Trudeau stopped interfering in their lives — and ceased causing them hardship and heartbreak.

The prime minister stated that he "will stand on the side of Canadians who want their livelihoods back." He might want to start with the truckers. And all the others whose jobs he deemed "unessential" during the pandemic.

Trudeau added, "People are made to feel fearful, miss shifts at their work, these are things that cannot be stood for." Again, these are all things he did to the people. Hence the protests.

Yet his response to the legitimate grievances of the working-class truckers has been to castigate and shame them — to arrest them, tow away their rigs, unconstitutionally freeze their bank accounts, and even take their pets from them. His own "justice minister" has hinted that being a conservative or Trump-supporter could be a factor in determining if one's bank account is frozen. By invoking the War Measures Act, euphemistically renamed the Emergency Act, he arrogated to himself the power to do as he pleases to the truckers...and virtually anyone else in the nation he rules.

The never-before-used emergency powers allow Trudeau's government to establish "no-go" zones in Ottawa...just like the ones in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Baltimore! In fact, under the new rules, excited authorities said they can now ban public assemblies that "may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace." And the government is nothing if not reasonable. Police have already arrested dozens of people and charged a few at one location with conspiracy to commit murder after announcing the seizure of "weapons" there. You know, like a firearm or a knife. This is like charging people with conspiracy to overeat after finding forks and spoons in their possession. Or charging them with conspiracy to commit libel after discovering they own pens and keyboards. But libel, slander, and misinformation are the hallmarks of authoritarian governments, not long-haul truckers.

Disturbingly, Canada's money-laundering and terrorism-financing rules have also been widened to include crowdfunding sites such as GoFundMe and GiveSendGo, as well as payment service providers that have been used to funnel funds to the protesters. Basically, if the Trudeau government doesn't approve of your thinking, actions, or largesse, it will simply dismiss or prevent them.

Does Trudeau wish to start a civil war, or is he just drunk on power and the application of wickedness?

Incredibly, Trudeau claimed that by detaining, arresting, and fining the protesters, he was "restoring confidence in our institutions." Really? By fraudulently slandering them and attacking their rights and freedoms? It's a little late for that, Dumbo. Good luck "restoring their confidence" in your institutions now. Even the Canadian Civil Liberties Union (CCLU) opposes Trudeau's heavy-handed overreach.

Oddly, Trudeau didn't seem to mind the months-long orgy of burning, looting and violence that ravaged the U.S. during the summer of 2020. Nor did he oppose farmers in India clogging the streets of New Delhi in a massive protest last year. In fact, he supported them and told them, "Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest." Just not those in Canada, apparently.

Calling Prime Minister Trudeau an empty suit would be a grave offense to empty suits everywhere. His hypocrisy knows no bounds; his stupidity is limitless. Yet his ego appears cosmic. He treats his fellow citizens as though they were his servants, not the other way around. He treats them as though they were all lepers...or were all in blackface. But in truth, he was the one in blackface. That face should be deep red now.

He is a metrosexual/GQ version of a cross among the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz. If only he had courage, a brain, and a heart, he could approximate a human being. Sadly, he is a misplaced, quiche-eating, latte-sipping, effeminate — and fraudulent — gasbag in a nation largely composed of hockey-players and outdoors-lovers.

Oh, Canada. Look what this clown has done to you. You were once the true north, strong and free.

Please remove this guy from office. For your sake. And ours.

Image: Joint Base Andrews, public domain.