Trudeau government to start abducting truckers’ pets

Evil has a new face. It is the face of an entitled pajama boy and wannabe dictator. It is a face that once was painted black as part of a costume for an “Arabian Nights” party. It is the face of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau recently invoked the Emergencies Act, the first time it has ever been utilized, to indiscriminately punish the truckers who comprise the Freedom Convoy. (In 1988, Canada’s existing “War Measures Act” was repealed and replaced by the Emergencies Act, which was to only be invoked during similar security emergencies.)

The act will allow Trudeau to direct that truckers be arrested, their trucks seized, and their bank accounts frozen…all without a warrant. If a protester is detained for more than eight days, that person’s dog or other pet could be taken from them. The same fate could befall those individuals who could no longer care for their pet because they had their bank accounts frozen due to the Trudeau government’s tyrannical and unconstitutional actions.

A tweet from the official account for Ottawa’s by-law and regulatory services read, “Attention animal owners at demonstration: If you are unable to care for your animal as a result of enforcement actions, your animal will placed into protective care for 8 days, at your cost. After 8 days, if arrangements are not made, your animal will be considered relinquished.”

Some Western governments, including those in Canada and the U.S., have taken children from their parents if their parents were not vaccinated. Now Trudeau will separate the anti-mandate truckers from their pets. Talk about a pet peeve.

These nations no longer have the moral authority to effectively confront potentially hostile countries like the erstwhile Soviet Union or modern-day China, Russia, Iran, etc.

Ergo, they don’t.

So, what happens to the trucker’s pet after the government considers it “relinquished?”

Likely the same thing that will happen to our freedom if we allow it to be relinquished.

It will be gone for good.

Photo credit: Twitter via New York Post