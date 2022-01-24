There’s disturbing vaccine data coming from Scotland

The vaccines are proving to be a constantly moving target. Two shots will save us. No, three will. No, better make it four. Heck, let’s just keep it open-ended but you better get shots if you want to work, shop, eat out, go to a concert, maybe even board a plane. But what happens to this manic shot regime when we’re beginning to get data showing that, not only do the shots not prevent people from getting COVID (which is the traditional effect of a vaccine) but that they may actually leave people more vulnerable to COVID?

Israel, which was so terrified of having COVID shut it down, thereby leaving it vulnerable to the genocidal organizations and nations around it, embarked upon the most aggressive vaccination program in the world. Now, it’s the nation with the world’s highest per capita COVID rate, per a weekend report:

Israel recorded 69,201 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to an update to the Health Ministry's website on Friday. There are 427,023 active Covid cases in Israel, making it the country with the highest number of cases per capita, ahead of Slovenia. The caseload, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, includes 638 patients in serious condition and 124 on artificial lung ventilation. Of those currently hospitalized in serious condition, 84% are over the age of 60. The death toll, as of Friday afternoon, was at 8,371. The positivity rate in Covid tests reached record highs of 20.13 percent. In total, 2.2 million Israelis were infected since the start of the pandemic. Some 4.5 million received three doses of the vaccine and over 500,000 four doses.

That kind of news report tells me that the vaccines don’t work as vaccines. That is, they do nothing to stop people from getting the disease. This runs counter to our 200-year-old understanding of what a vaccine is; namely, a vaccine is the single dose of a substance that triggers the body’s natural immune system ensuring that the person will never get the infectious agent that is the vaccine’s target (e.g., smallpox, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, etc.).

Image: Everybody gets the vaccine. Freepik license.

Indeed, the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky has conceded that the vaccines neither stop people from catching nor spreading COVID. The new rap from the CDC is that the shots formerly known as vaccines are now therapeutics. Oh, and there’s no end to the number you’ll have to take to get that vax pass for working, shopping, traveling, education, etc.

None of that, though, addresses the newest, most concerning information about the vaccines: What if it turns out that they’re not even a therapeutic? What if you get more sick, not less sick, from the vaccination? Data out of Scotland suggests that this is a real possibility:

Scottish data shows that the COVID-19 age-standardized case rate is highest among the two-dose vaccinated and lowest among unvaccinated! It further shows this trend of negative efficacy for the double-vaccinated persisting for hospitalizations and deaths. Something is very wrong here, and together with other data points, it raises concerning questions about the negative effect of waning antibodies, constant boosting, and the consequences of a leaky vaccine with narrow-spectrum suboptimal antibodies against an ever-evolving virus.

Daniel Horowitz has a detailed analysis of the data in the above-linked article, and I recommend reading it.

Of course, this was always a risk with mRNA vaccines. In August, Pandra Selivanov wrote about the chicken experiments that today’s arrogant scientists ignored:

Marek's disease affects chickens, not humans. It's one of the deadliest viruses in the world, killing one hundred percent of unvaccinated chickens in ten days. Not even Ebola, one of the most feared viruses that affects humans, kills everyone it infects. Maybe only ten percent of people infected with Ebola live, but that's still ten percent more than chickens infected with Marek's. And why am I thinking about a disease that infects only chickens? It's because the vaccine for Marek's not only protects chickens against the disease but it also makes the virus far more dangerous. Vaccinated birds rarely die but can spread Marek's to unvaccinated birds, just as vaccinated humans can spread variants of COVID to unvaccinated humans.

At the end of all of this, we’re going to discover that the vaccines made minimal difference to the spread of COVID. I think we’ll also discover that, in America alone, hundreds of thousands of people died because the Fauci-guided bureaucratic and medical institutions insisted on these pointless vaccines while ignoring therapeutics.