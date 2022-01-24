Liz Cheney hears the words 'mean and nasty' from Newt Gingrich and thinks he's talking about her

Over the weekend, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich stated the obvious in politics -- that what goes around comes around.

He told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo:

Newt Gingrich said this morning that people serving on the J6 Committee are going to go to jail if Republicans take over Congress after the next election. pic.twitter.com/OFhWdbEPdq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 23, 2022

“You have — both with Attorney General [Merrick] Garland and with this select committee on January 6, people who have run amok,” Gingrich argued. He added, “What they need to understand is on January 4 next year, you’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate. And all these people who have been so tough, and so mean, and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every e-mail.” Gingrich went on to blast Garland and the Jan. 6 committee as a “lynch mob.” He warned that Republicans may look to imprison their political opponents next January — arguing that their inquiry is breaking the law by “running over peoples’ civil liberties.”

According to Mediaite, it was a follow-on from an essay he has written for Newsweek about the 'wolves' eventually becoming the 'sheep' with the coming midterms, where Democrats are expected to be thrown out of power by angry voters:

When some people acquire power, they act like wolves. They take whatever savage actions are needed to win and dominate. They turn their opponents and critics into sheep, who learn to be quiet or face vicious attacks and destruction. Think of Joseph Stalin killing his rivals. Think of the Castro brothers torturing, imprisoning and exiling political opponents. Consider the decay of Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe, as political opponents were imprisoned, killed and exiled. Recall the ruthlessness of Hugo Chavez in taking over Venezuela. He destroyed or exiled middle-class opponents. Meanwhile, the militia was cheerful about using force to destroy the middle class, which had created a successful, wealthy Venezuela. The United States has had relatively few bouts of wolf-like behavior, because the separation of powers woven into the constitutional fabric of our federal government, as well as the federalism that exists between the federal and state governments, have made it impossible to sustain wolf-like behavior. The American people routinely reject overreaching politicians,

Which, while heavy on the analogy, and maybe over the top, does describe basic political dynamics, as well as some type of overreach coming from the 1/6 committee, whose vindictiveness, non-transparency, Pelosi-approved members, and refusal to consider all evidence has made it nothing but a vicious partisan star chamber, with about as much credibility.

Who should show up when the harsh remarks were made but Liz Cheney herself, the Republican In Name Only on the committee, to howl her outrage:

A former Speaker of the House is threatening jail time for members of Congress who are investigating the violent January 6 attack on our Capitol and our Constitution.



This is what it looks like when the rule of law unravels. https://t.co/vpQZjTg9em — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 23, 2022

Nobody else on the committee said anything about Newt, it was just her. It was the equivalent to Newt saying something stunk in a closed room full of people and Cheney yelling her farts didn't stink, inadvertantly admitting that she was the one who created the problem.

Gingrich's essay in fact cited Democrats and their view that their power is permanent as a very foolish political model to conduct politics on. At one point, he named a handful of Republicans, so we know he knew about her, but mainly, his target was Democrats. Democrats seem to be convinced they will always be in power, so they will always have a green light to rig kangaroo committees, and do what they want with the law, which is what they are doing as if voters will never vote them out.

We now have a president and an attorney general who see at least half the country as their enemies. They are focused on attacking, smearing and defaming fellow Americans with whom they disagree. More frighteningly, the attorney general has the power to direct the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Offices to frame people and put them in jail on the most trivial of charges.

If Cheney had any principles whatsoever, she'd be just as concerned about this activity directed by Democrats as she is about whatever outrage she has about the Capitol crowd control issue of Jan. 6. But she doesn't. She's furious at Gingrich, and effectively declares that the autocratic activity she's doing on the committee to construct a narrative about Trump directing rioters into the Capitol in order to prevent him from running again (just as Hugo Chavez used to do) while concealing facts, such as Nancy Pelosi's role, is an attack on 'democracy.' In other words, people don't make up any sort of demos, democracy is just her.

It's kind of comical that with Newt bringing up the terms 'mean and nasty,' out she comes to the Twitter feed. Newt didn's name any names but she knew who he was talking about.

That she spoke out when others on the committee didn't pretty well tells us also that this is "her" committee, despite the fact that she's acting as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's useful idiot. She's the one with the misplaced umbrage, not the other members, who would flick Newt away like a moth near a porch light. The committee is her baby, and its 'democracy' is essentially her. Where is her outrage about her fellow party members getting kicked off the committee at its inception based on Pelosi's fear that they might ask the wrong question? Pelosi knew that no such 'wrong' questions would come out of her as she sought to construct her 'narrative' to Get Trump.

She set the terms of the politics in this, not Newt. Newt just warned her there would be a voter reaction, and Cheney can't stand voter reactions. Well, too late now, cat's out of the bag. If the committee wants to create political crimes, well, that's the terms now, and two can play that game. One can only hope that Cheney, a political carpetbagger with no ties to actual politics before she won her congressional; seat, learns this the hard way.

