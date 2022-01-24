Must-see TV: Mark Levin interview with Peter Schweizer exposes $31 million in CCP money to the Biden family and much more

Sunday’s edition of Life, Liberty, and Levin, the one-hour long-form interview show hosted by Mark Levin on Fox News is essential viewing. If you don’t have just over a half hour to watch the almost-complete show (embedded below), I strongly recommend that you spend a mere 3 minutes and 20 seconds watching a summary off his research findings on the Biden family’s gigantic payday “for no discernable work” from corporate entities controlled by members of the CCP elite.

Here is the Rumble video, embedded:

Schweizer’s new book to be released Tuesday (order here), Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, is the basis for all of his statements, and based on his track record of impeccable research, I have no doubt that his statements all can be backed up.

The full program, only available on YouTube at this point, is full of other important information, starting with the tech oligarchs and their shameful sucking up to China – which seems to appeal to them as less cumbersome than democracies.

And after discussing the Biden family’s ties, toward the end of the hour, Schweizer describes the GOP politicians who have been receiving big Chinese money, including former Speaker John Boehner and (surprise!) the Bush family.

As usual, Mark Levin’s questions and observations add a lot.

As I wrote: Must-see TV.

Rumble video screengrab