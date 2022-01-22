You only thought you were vaccinated

For many months, conservatives have been predicting that the CDC will redefine what it means to be vaccinated. In the distant past—that is, more than two years ago—being vaccinated meant you’d had an injection that left you forever immune to a disease. This became problematic when the COVID vaccines did not leave people immune to the disease. Now there are boosters, so the CDC has announced that you’re not vaccinated unless you’ve also had your booster. Of course, even with that booster, you’re still not immune, as the troubles in Israel reveal.

It was always obvious that, when the initial shots failed to protect people against COVID, the leftist establishment would have to redefine COVID vaccinations to justify the continued pressure on people to take them. The establishment started with the narrative that the shots, even if they didn’t prevent COVID, meant people would be less sick. And indeed, you’ll hear that line from every single person who took the shots and still got COVID. They always say something like, “I would have been much sicker if I hadn’t had the shot.”

But still, there’s that little problem of the supposed vaccine not actually preventing people from getting the disease at all, which is the historic expectation for vaccinations. Instead, the pressure was on for people to get the booster. That was the point at which people opposed to mandates and vaccine passports said, “Just you wait. Pretty soon, you’ll need to have three shots to be considered vaccinated for purposes of mandates and passports.” When they said that, they were castigated as liars:

And as invariably turns out to be the case when it comes to all things COVID, conservatives were correct. On Friday, Rochelle Walensky announced that there really isn’t such a thing as “fully vaccinated” (tell that to all the people who didn’t get polio or smallpox after they got that one shot). Instead, people will be considered “update to date”—and you’ll need the third shot for the current version of “up to date.”

We can already anticipate that “up to date” will expand to encompass an unending number of future boosters.

What the CDC isn’t making much of is that it’s finally been forced to admit that, at least as to the Delta variant, natural immunity is strong:

[S]urviving a previous infection protects against a reinfection and related hospitalization. Importantly, infection-derived protection was higher after the Delta variant became predominant, a time when vaccine-induced immunity for many persons declined because of immune evasion and immunologic waning (2,5,6).

Another thing to keep in mind is that Israel, the most immunized country in the world, is drowning in a sea of COVID infections, despite up to four boosters. I fully understand why Israel went crazy about COVID. It immediately realized that, if its population became dysfunctional because of rampant COVID, it was a sitting duck for its enemies. Nevertheless, all Israel seems to have done is create a population that is completely vulnerable to endless COVID reinfections.

I’m pretty sure that the people advancing the endless shots do not intend for everyone who had them to die, which is what some people fear. Instead, I believe the pressure for vaccines lies in two things: Profit and power. A lot of people are getting very rich thanks to vaccines and, now, an unending number of boosters. And across Europe and America, way too many small-minded, stupid political leaders are accruing terrifying amounts of power. And at the end of the day, if I had to choose between a disease with a <1% mortality rate or a power-mad political class, I’ll take the first every time.

