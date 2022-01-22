Women no longer exist in the world of the New York Times

A couple of days ago, the New York Times ran a rather startling article. The subject matter was typical light fare for a lefty magazine because it discussed how today’s young women no longer want environmentally unfriendly tampons and pads that get flushed or thrown away when they get a period. No, wait. The article wasn’t about “young women” at all—although, biologically, they’re the only ones who must deal with periods. Instead, it was about “young people” and “menstruators.” That’s right: Menstruation, which is the signifier of a biological female becoming sexually mature and, therefore, able to procreate, is no longer connected to women.

The article’s title and subtitle were an early hint that wokedom was ahead: “Menstruation Gets a Gen Z Makeover: Young people want alternatives to disposable tampons and pads—and they’re not embarrassed to talk about it.” Note the language: Not girls, teens, young women, or women but “people” as if there are any humans on the planet capable of having periods other than women.

The first two paragraphs, as is true for every Times article ever written, are a little human-interest story and include “gendered” language. Sapna Palep, a “43-year-old mother of two,” says that she never talked about menstruation when she was young. However, her “9-year-old daughter, Aviana Campello-Paleb,” lacks such self-consciousness. Inspired by her daughter’s lack of period inhibitions, Paleb, along with Aviana and 8-year-old Anaya created “Girls With Big Dreams,” reusable period underwear.

And then the article gets to the point, which is that “Members of Gen Z and beyond” are less shy about talking about periods and don’t like old-fashioned tampons and pads because they’re not environmentally friendly. Instead, of products that end up in landfills, they want products that take enormous amounts of water to keep clean. But whatever.... That’s not the point. The point is paragraphs such as this one (all emphasis mine):

“This whole movement is youth-driven,” said Michela Bedard, executive director of Period Inc., a global nonprofit focused on providing access to period supplies and ending period stigma. “Young menstruators are having a completely different experience in terms of managing their periods with reusables throughout their life.”

Or this sentence: “Still, the average menstruator can use thousands of tampons in their lifetime.”

Or this one: “The first robust discussions of sustainability in menstrual care started in the 1970s as people experimented with cloth pads and sponges.” No, not people—women. W. O. M. E. N.

Or this one: “New menstruators often turn to a parent for products and advice — now parents can hand over more than a disposable pad or tampon, potentially rerouting some of the more than 15 billion disposable products that end up in landfills every year in America.”

Pooja Makhijani, who wrote this scientifically and biologically illiterate bilge, is usually obsessed by race, not gender, given that she’s written a whole book entitled Under Her Skin: How Girls’ Experience Race in America. She’s currently a “communications manager at Princeton University,” having first attended Johns Hopkins, where she got a B.S. (one hopes it wasn’t in biology) and Sarah Lawrence. She’s also a single mother. She’s the living embodiment of the entire leftist package.

Here, again, is a reality check: Whether you call them women, or biological females, or gals, or ladies, or whatever else, only those human beings with XX chromosomes have menstrual cycles that are the signal that these XX beings can get pregnant, incubate babies, and then nurse them with milk created in their own bodies.

No man, no matter how confused he is, can perform these functions. When a man says he is a woman, all he is saying is that, rather than wanting women sexually, as is normal for men, he wants to take on the identity of what women look like to him. That’s mimicry, not femininity.

It’s worth listening to Matt Walsh try to force one of those weak, confused, and yet invariably aggressive “it” creatures struggle with Walsh’s simple question: “What is a woman?”

Here’s one answer to the question: A woman is one who has the chromosomal ability to menstruate. And no, it doesn’t matter if she has a physical condition, including being post-menopausal, that means she doesn’t actually menstruate. She’s still hard-wired for it.

By the way, the delusional representatives of transgenderism you see in the above video were completely traumatized by the whole experience of having someone challenge their make-believe world.

These “it” people will one day have to confront the fact that reality is inexorable. A major newspaper’s denial of one of the central aspects of biological womanhood does not change reality. It does, however, pose a profound threat to those societies that attempt to build themselves around this kind of garbage thinking.