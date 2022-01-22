Poll reveals many Democrats wish to repeal natural law, imprison fellow citizens

A poll conducted jointly by the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,016 “likely voters” in the United States on January 5th. The poll revealed…that a large percentage of Democrat voters would have made excellent Germans circa the 1930s and 1940s. Specifically, it revealed that 59% of likely Democratic voters want the government to enact a policy mandating that unvaccinated Americans be confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies. (Conversely, 79% of Republicans and 71% of unaffiliated voters oppose such draconian punitive measures.)

Moreover, 45% of Democrats called for the government to round up citizens who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and force them into "designated facilities." (These same people, I’m certain, are -- or would be -- appalled at FDR rounding up Japanese Americans and placing them in “designated facilities” during World War II.) An even higher percentage of voters who have a "very favorable" opinion of President Biden were in favor of putting unvaccinated Americans into COVID Camps. Interestingly, the same measure was opposed by 71% of all voters surveyed and 95% of those who have a "very unfavorable" impression of Biden.

The poll found that a shocking 29% of Democrats surveyed want to have children temporarily removed from their unvaccinated parents. (That’s odd, given that Democrats purport to be overwhelmed with grief when illegal alien parents are temporarily separated from their children when crossing our southern border. And, in that case, they don’t care if either the parents or the children are vaccinated.)

Democrats' desire to imprison their unvaccinated fellow citizens in their homes is obvious everywhere, as actions taken -- and edicts issued -- by federal, state, and local leaders alike have proven these last two years. (Remember “Two weeks to flatten the curve?” That morphed into “Two years to flatten your spirit and crush your soul.”) And in opinion pieces such as the one published in the Salt Lake Tribune recently, which openly called for the military to enforce the absolute confinement of unvaccinated citizens. Anyone see a problem turning the American military loose on the home front to confront and oppress those it is constitutionally sworn to defend?

In an article titled “Utah leaders have surrendered to COVID pandemic,” the Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board said: “Were Utah a truly civilized place, the governor’s next move would be to find a way to mandate the kind of mass vaccination campaign we should have launched a year ago, going as far as to deploy the National Guard to ensure that people without proof of vaccination would not be allowed, well, anywhere.” Anywhere.

How can this be? This is what happens when people do not acknowledge the primacy of natural law. If our rights don’t come from our Creator (we didn’t create ourselves) then there are only three other possibilities, all horrendous: 1) We create our rights ourselves, screw everyone else, 2) We have no rights whatsoever, or 3) Our rights come from other people. If everyone can make up their own rights, then there are no parameters. If I believe I have the right to your house, your wife, and your life, then we have chaos, anarchy, and devastation. The rule of law would be impossible. If we have no inherent rights whatsoever, well, say goodbye to your house, your wife, and your life again. And if our rights come from others… it’s the same result. Under this logic, the Holocaust wasn’t necessarily wrong. Neither is theft, rape, incest, or premeditated murder.

The government of the largest country in the world once deemed it necessary and proper to construct a vast network of Gulags to deal with those who didn’t toe the party line. The government of that same nation today is authoritarian and getting more so. Today, in modern China, the ruling Communist Party believes it has the right, even the duty, to imprison hundreds of thousands of Uighurs. And harvest their internal organs. Sometimes while they are still alive, according to reports. If our rights don’t come from our Creator, how can slavery be wrong? If large groups of people, extremist organizations, terrorists, or governments (and it is often impossible to distinguish among them) say it is necessary and proper to enslave Black people, White people, Jews, kids, women, Canadians, Capricorns -- or those with red hair and freckles who happened to be born on a Thursday -- and our rights are determined by them…who can argue against this? How?

The truth is that the United States became the freest, wealthiest, most creative, and most respected nation in world history largely because of its founding belief in natural law as recognized by the Founders in the Declaration of Independence. Amazingly, this recognition was, and is, unique. And, if you think about it, without this acknowledgement, nothing else really matters. Because, without this acknowledgement, the government can toss you in jail for jaywalking. Or for being fond of soup. It can prevent you from protecting yourself, while allowing others to take away your happiness, liberty, and very life.

Our rights don’t come from President Biden. Nor did they come from President Trump. They don’t come from Don Lemon, Joy Reid, Nancy Pelosi, Sean Hannity, or Tucker Carlson, either. They don’t come from Bob, Sally, or Pat. Your rights don’t come from me, and my rights don’t come from you.

Thank God.

If enough of us don’t recognize this -- and rededicate ourselves to reclaiming our natural rights from governments always zealous to usurp them -- mankind will have a very bleak future indeed.